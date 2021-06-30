Prepare for years of new technology regulations, Microsoft president warns





Facebook, Google and Apple note: Microsoft is spending a fortune to increase its legal staff in anticipation of years of new technology regulations around the world. And Microsoft isn’t even the crosshairs company of most regulators.

News Drive: As Axios first reported, Microsoft plans to grow its corporate and legal team by 20%.

The big picture: Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview that it’s not just antitrust law. He sees new laws emerging in everything from privacy and AI to cybersecurity and sustainability.

“As I sometimes put it in-house, the 2020s bring what the 1930s brought to financial services to technology,” Smith said, a new U.S. law that spawned several new oversight agencies. He states that he brought the waves.

Between the borders: Smith sees opportunities in every new law. In particular, they affect not only tech giants, but all companies that rely on tech giants’ services.

For example, retailers who use facial recognition must comply with laws regarding the use of AI systems. “Many of these regulations apply not only to the companies that create the technology, but also to the companies that deploy it,” Smith said.

Our balloon: Smith speaks from experience. He spent years dealing with regulators around the world as he fought off accusations in both the United States and Europe that Microsoft had abused its PC operating system monopoly.

“One of the important things we’ve learned over the years is that if technology needs to be adapted to regulation, it’s much easier to get started early,” Smith said. ..

Not only did Microsoft learn what went wrong more than a decade ago, but Smith said he learned lessons from recent successes, such as actively applying the EU’s GDPR privacy protection around the world. Stated. Well, “Smith said.

For app stores, for example, Microsoft is doing much of what regulators are asking Apple and Google to do, such as granting access to rival stores and payment methods, Smith said.

Okay. However, even if companies want to follow Microsoft’s initiative, there will be a fierce war over their legal and compliance talents. As the New York Times reported on Tuesday, there is already a shortage of lawyers with expertise in antitrust issues. It can also spread to other technical legal disciplines.

Also, Smith does not believe that Microsoft will not be affected by many new laws, even if it is created in response to the actions of other tech companies. “What I want to say internally is,’When Congress passed the Banking Act in the 1930s, they didn’t give exemptions to their favorite companies.'”

