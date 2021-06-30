Google delays deprecation of third-party cookies: industry reaction





After announcing last week that Google will postpone the final deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome browsers to late 2023, ExchangeWire speaks to experts across the ad tech ecosystem about the first reaction to the deprecation of identifiers. I will.

The consumer’s point of view is clear

The news seems to have sighed a great relief from the advertising industry, as did Wall St, where the stock prices of major DSPs and SSPs soared.

The social realm of ad tech quickly became brighter with commentary, proclaiming how wonderful it would be for many in the industry to have more time to work on solutions. But I feel that they all miss the point. As consumers have clarified their position, we need to move away from our reliance on third-party cookies as soon as possible. They don’t want to be tracked on the internet.

The fact that Google delayed these changes due to the unpreparedness of the advertising industry should not be met with confidence. If you still rely on third-party cookies, you need to meet the humble perception that they are becoming more and more obsolete.

This delay is not a lucky break. Stay in that run.

We need to reshape our ads to use the technology to reach consumers in their terms instead of relying too much on following people on the internet.

We believe that the future of advertising is cookieless and primarily identity-free. Consumers have already made it clear that this is what they want today, not a few years later.

So, yes, you can continue to use third-party cookies for a little longer. But just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should.

Playground xyz, CEO, Rob Hall

Ready

The dates may have changed, but the ultimate goal remains the same. It’s time to move into a world of privacy first. Captify is ready.

Google’s announcement is a very public endorsement of what people involved in the sandbox consultation process have been saying for months. Their proposal was self-serving and had no effect on the advertising technology industry or consumers.

Google was being investigated by the CMA in the United Kingdom as it aims to turn regulatory challenges into corporate opportunities that do not meet the standards required by the GDPR and could create monopoly.

That’s why Captify has developed a cookie-free solution. Rely on Google’s products and harness the power of first-party search data to reach an enthusiastic audience in all browsers. Search-Powered Contextual not only outperforms industry benchmarks and proprietary cookie-based products, but also allows us to adopt outdated targeting methods along with third-party cookies, prioritizing consumer-conscious privacy. Prove that. -First solution.

Captify, Vice President of Products, Amelia Waddington

Realism and feasibility

Today’s decision is of little surprise to anyone preparing for a cookie-free future. Google has proven deadly, and there is no doubt that the industry (including itself) is not yet ready. It was clear that the original timeline was too ambitious for such a radical change. In doing so, it acted as a catalyst for confusion and fragmentation.

The new timeline for the abolition of cookies has become much more realistic, giving the industry time to work together to develop scalable, interoperable solutions that will equally stimulate the trust of publishers, advertisers, and consumers. I’m giving. Similarly, it provides advertisers and publishers with a more feasible window for organizing the first-party data assets needed for a cookie-free future. However, that does not mean that it is less urgent. This is enough time only if all players keep moving quickly.

Zeotap, co-founder and chief product officer, Projjol Banerjea

Momentum, collaboration, learning

Undoubtedly, many in the industry have come together to take a sigh of relief with Google’s latest announcement that it will postpone the deprecation of third-party cookies until late 2023.

Obviously, all stakeholders in the ecosystem will need more time to build robust alternative solutions, but more importantly, while onboarding and testing them to improve the effectiveness of their ads. It is to make sure that it is viable and extensible enough to mitigate the impact.

Previous information has been sporadic and ambiguous, and the lack of transparency and detail regarding the exact behavior and effectiveness of the solution has made it difficult to assist advertisers in their preparation. We hope that the extended time frame will give us the opportunity to continue momentum, strengthen collaboration, and test and learn before changes are implemented.

Lani Jamieson, Head of Client Solutions, APAC, Matterkind

EU focused on first party

It’s not surprising that Google has delayed the phasing out of third-party cookies. However, we believe that the ad tech ecosystem needs to evolve and prepare for a world free of third-party cookies.

Conversations with many EU publishers are still based on how they leverage their data, building a DIY advertising platform that creates reach and performance in a brand-safe environment. “

Martin Jensen, Founder and CCO of Nexta.io

The future is still coming

Google’s announcement shouldn’t give you a false sense of security. Google has not suspended the GDPR. Safari and Firefox still exist and have the same important user base. Mobile, and therefore iOS, is less important. Digital attribution is still flawed and unreliable on its own. Automation is still leveling the competition for advertising, so you still need to activate first-party data to stay competitive. All your cookieless plans are still needed and the future is still coming.

Croud, Director of Data Solutions, Kevin Joyner

