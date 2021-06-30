Details of 700 million LinkedIn users for sale on the infamous hacking forum





Only two months ago, LinkedIn realized that it was facing a government investigation after data on 500 million users was collected and posted online. Now it happened again. This time, a whopping 700 million users were affected.

Spain-202 01/04/13: In the picture in this photo, the LinkedIn app on the App Store is displayed in a smartphone screen with the LinkedIn logo in the background.

RaidForums users put the data up for sale late last week. It was discovered by the news site PrivacySharks, which contacted LinkedIn after reviewing a million record samples provided by the seller.

So where did the data come from? Was it acquired during the violation? Did someone discover a misconfigured database and keep all 700 million records public for someone who accidentally found and downloaded the database?

LinkedIn claims it was none of the above.

In a statement, the company reported that this was not a LinkedIn data breach, and investigations determined that LinkedIn’s private member data was not disclosed. LinkedIn is still under investigation, but additional initial analysis shows that the dataset contains information from LinkedIn and information from other sources.

If the description sounds familiar, it’s because it was published just after a similar event two months ago.

Data from about 500 million LinkedIn users was leaked in a similar fashion in April. LinkedIn argued that all the data was public and likely the result of scraping the data and editing the information from various websites.

Regardless of how the data was passed to the seller in one of the most notorious data marketplaces around, it can still be a big issue for the 700 million people who contain the details.

When you publish information about yourself online, in reality, anyone who happens to find it can read, download, save, and analyze it. Only the site’s terms of use get in the way.

LinkedIn says ToS has explicitly banned data scraping, and the company is most prominently willing to file a lawsuit against data analytics startup hiQ.

The 9th US Court of Appeals for the Circuit ruled that data scraping was legal in 2019. LinkedIn filed a proceeding earlier this month in the Supreme Court, which overturned the original ruling of the lower court.

LinkedIn has another opportunity to defend the case in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

