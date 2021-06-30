Apple encrypts iCloud data on Google, AWS cloud





Apple store in London. Apple has become the largest customer of Google’s cloud data services. (Jon Rawlinson / CC BY 2.0)

When Apple became Google’s largest customer of cloud data services and reported on Tuesday that iCloud data was encrypted by Apple, some security researchers adopt a shared responsibility model with cloud service providers (CSPs). He said it was necessary. )seriously.

According to the report, Apple spent about $ 300 million on Google cloud storage services in 2021 and was expected to increase by 50% year-on-year. Also, the data is encrypted by Apple, so Google can’t get your customer’s iCloud information. According to the report, the same is true for Apple iCloud data stored on Amazon Web Services.

Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire, said through product launches and frequent TV advertising, Apple fostered its image as a privacy-focused provider and encrypted data in the cloud. It states that it supports these goals.

Using third-party cloud storage alone does not affect its image or reality, but like any other organization, Apple is ultimately responsible for the security of customer data. When you place sensitive data in a third-party application or storage, you do not magically relinquish your security responsibilities.

Law Floyd, Telos’ Cloud Services Director, said it makes sense for Apple to use Google Cloud. This is an exponential function of using CSP rather than finding space to further develop the data center, increasing power to meet new requirements, ensuring adequate cooling, and purchasing and installing equipment. Because it is fast. , And maintain equipment, and continuously implement and monitor security controls.

Many of these are offloaded to the CSP, allowing customers (in this case Apple) to focus on protecting their data and providing a great experience to their end customers. Apple uses the security features inherently available on Google Cloud Platform to ensure that your data is encrypted during storage and transfer to protect your end-customer data. Cloud providers typically focus on the cloud infrastructure, not the data itself stored in the cloud. This puts you responsible for properly implementing the security features that Apple currently does, such as encryption.

Dirk Schrader, Global Vice President of Security Research at New Net Technologies, said a role-model approach to using Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for all data Apple stores in Apple’s encrypted Google cloud. Said that it can be displayed as. Many companies do not follow this approach due to the added complexity of using cloud storage and cloud computing power, Schrader said. They forget that they are still completely responsible entities when it comes to customer-provided data.

Google calls this a customer security responsibility and expects customers to ensure an appropriate level of security against risks related to customer data, Schrader said. That is, the customer cannot delegate the risk to Google. This is a fundamental misconception for many companies that use IaaS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmagazine.com/home/security-news/cloud-security/apple-encrypts-its-icloud-data-on-google-aws-clouds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

