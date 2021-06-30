Slack adds an audio “huddle” for quick meetings as the office remains closed





Slack Technologies, Inc. Stewart Butterfield interviewed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, June 20, 2019, during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, USA.

Michael Neagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Team communications app maker Slack said Wednesday that software-paying organizations will have access to new features that allow colleagues to quickly initiate voice-only calls over specific channels or direct messages.

This feature is one of the few steps Slack is taking to address companies that haven’t instructed their employees to return to their regular offices in the pre-coronavirus era. Doing so may retain customers who use Slack during the pandemic and may interest new clients. It’s important to keep Slack growing. Salesforce said last month that it plans to complete its $ 28 billion acquisition offer for Slack near the end of the quarter ending July 31st.

Microsoft, Slack’s biggest competitor, doesn’t offer exactly the same new huddle features in Slack. Microsoft is working on improving the Teams communications app to allow the software to work properly when some employees are remote and others are in the office.

Some people on the channel join Huddle, but those who don’t want to join can track the discussion simply by watching the chat window. In an interview Tuesday, Slack’s vice president of products, Noah Weiss, said transcriptions are displayed in real-time and can be found later.

Microsoft Teams can generate transcriptions of meetings held in the app for participants to see later. However, a full video Hangouts in Teams, Slack, or another app can be too much work to organize a group of people with different schedules. According to Weiss, huddle helps with quick conversations, such as those that occur during a coffee break or those that ask a colleague to come by the desk and see something.

Slack also said that during the summer, paid customers can start posting audio, video, and screen recordings. The video transcript will appear in the app’s search results. That way, people who don’t live in the same time zone don’t have to call the meeting. Instead, they can adjust to their own time or read certain parts of the transcript.

During the pandemic, Slack has grown to about 3,000 employees over the years, and some of his colleagues haven’t met yet, according to Weiss. A new directory feature called Slack Atlas, based on last year’s acquisition of Rimeto, will help employees learn quickly about individual team members and will be available to organizations in Slack’s Business + and Enterprise Grid plans.

See: Slack CEO on the future of remote work in different sectors

