Apple and Snap partner Canva for 3D raises $ 4.7 million in Series A-TechCrunch





When former art director Zack Duff began teaching game development courses online in 2015, he faced the same challenges that teachers around the world have become accustomed to after the pandemic blockade. So he used his experience in 3D design to build a virtual reality classroom, making distance learning more attractive to students. Instead of attending yet another Zoom lecture, the school provided students with VR headsets and moved to an ancient Greek-style classroom built by Duff.

Still, Duff knew that this learning model couldn’t be easily extended. Most schools don’t have VR headsets for transmission, most teachers have no more than 10 years of game design experience, green fields and butterflies (yes, Duff made it). But he realized that it could be a user-friendly program where anyone could create a 3D presentation and share information in AR.

“At the heart of it is the transfer of knowledge. It’s about one person giving knowledge to another in a really effective way,” Duff told TechCrunch. He referred to products such as Microsoft Powerpoint and Canva. These products make it easy for the average user to create presentations and graphics that convey their ideas. “These systems are offered in 2D, but not in 3D. It’s a very complex and costly technical process that you have to perform to build something, and that’s it. It bothered me. “

Shortly thereafter, Duff took a break from work on Friday and gave an overview of the company that would become JigSpace ready to set the standard for knowledge sharing in 3D. Since its release in 2017, the JigSpace platform has more than 4 million users and an average rating of 4.8 on the App Store. Download the JigSpace app to work with 3D models in AR to fix leaky sinks, repair drywall, and create LEGO Star Wars spaceships. There is also an educational model, or jig, that shows how the piano works, the anatomy of the human eye, and how the coronavirus spreads. The potential uses of JigSpace are widespread — Duff says he wants to work with the manufacturer to create a jig for the product. That way, if you want to replace the AC filter, you can see the 3D model in AR instead of the black and white 2D drawings in the instruction manual.

Today, JigSpace announced that it has raised $ 4.7 million in Series A funding led by Rampersand with the participation of Investible and new investors such as Vulpes and Roger Allen AM. The JigSpace app is free to use and you can combine 3D modeled object presets and templates to create your own jigs. Tech savvy people can upload files up to 30 MB to create more customized jigs with the free version. But Jigspace’s money-making is a JigPro platform designed for for-profit companies and manufacturers. Jig Pro’s personal subscription is $ 49 per month, but enterprise product prices aren’t listed online.

“Almost every manufactured product has CAD files and 3D already exists, so the best area for us is durable manufacturing,” says Duff. “Then we can work with these companies to provide tools for creating knowledge material about the product.”

Shortly after JigSpace released the Pro version, it was featured on Apple’s iPhone 12 Keynote, showing how to use the iPhone 12’s LiDAR scanner and 5G capabilities to save manufacturing time and money. JigSpace has also partnered with Snapchat to create a lens that can scan kitchen items and display a 3D jig that shows how it works, from microwave ovens to coffee makers.

Jig Pro’s customer base has grown 40% month-on-month since its release in mid-2020, with the average user logging in to the app at least once a day. Companies such as Verizon, Volkswagen, and Medtronic use JigSpace to develop 3D models and present them to stakeholders, customers, and remote colleagues. Especially with the introduction of products like Apple’s Capture, it will be even easier for people to import their 3D models into JigSpace.

Despite its commercial potential, it’s important for Duff to always have a free version of JigSpace that facilitates learning through AR.

“We want to make sure that everyone who has the information we want to share is not just the top technicians, but the people we serve,” Duff says. I will. “From the beginning, co-founder Numa Bertron and I always wanted a free version. Knowledge needs to be accessible to people in the best possible way, and there’s no reason not to.”

