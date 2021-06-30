Facebook and Matterport collaborate in a realistic virtual training environment for AI – TechCrunch





To train a robot to navigate a house, you need to give a lot of real time in many real homes or a lot of virtual time in many virtual homes. The latter is arguably a better option, and Facebook and Matterport are working together to create thousands of virtual, interactive digital twins in real space that researchers and their greedy young AI can take advantage of.

There are two major advances on the Facebook side: the new Habitat 2.0 training environment and the datasets we created to make it possible. You may remember the habitat of a few years ago. Facebook has built many photorealistic virtual environments for navigating to pursue the so-called “embodied AI,” an AI model that interacts with the real world.

Many robots and AI have learned things such as movement and object recognition in ideal and unrealistic spaces that are more like games than reality. The real-world living room is very different from the reconstructed one. Knowledge of AI can be easily transferred to real-world applications such as home robotics by learning to move around with what looks real.

But in the end, these environments are only polygon depth, the interaction is minimal, no real physics simulation is done when the robot hits the table, it falls and items spill everywhere. It is not. The robot could go to the kitchen, but couldn’t open the fridge or pull anything out of the sink. Habitat 2.0 and the new ReplicaCAD dataset change it with interactivity and an increase in 3D objects, rather than simply interpreted 3D surfaces.

The robots simulated in these new apartment-scale environments can roll as before, but once they reach the object, they can actually do something with it. For example, if the robot’s task was to pick up a fork from a dining room table and put it in the sink, it was supposed to be picked up and put down a few years ago because it couldn’t really be effectively simulated. .. In the new Habitat system, forks are physically simulated, as are tables, sinks, and so on. Not only does this increase the amount of computation, but it is also much more convenient.

They aren’t the first to reach this stage on long shots, but the whole field is moving fast, jumping over other systems in several ways each time a new system emerges, the next big bottleneck Point to. opportunity. In this case, Habitat 2.0’s closest competitor is probably AI2’s Manipula THOR, which is a combination of room-scale environment and physics object simulation.

Habitat beats speed. According to the treatise that explains it, the simulator can run about 50-100 times faster. This means that robots can do much more training with calculations per second. (The comparison is by no means accurate and the system is otherwise different.)

The dataset used is called ReplicaCAD and is basically an original room-level scan recreated with a custom 3D model. This is a painstaking manual process, Facebook admits, and we’re looking at scaling methods, but we’ll provide you with a very useful final product.

More detailed and more types of physics simulations are on the roadmap, supporting the presence of basic objects, movements, and robots, but at this stage fidelity must be replaced by velocity. It was.

Matterport has also made some major moves in partnership with Facebook. After significantly expanding the platform over the past few years, the company has collected a huge collection of 3D-scanned buildings. Having previously worked with researchers, the company has decided it’s time to make most of its herd available to the community.

“We have mattered all kinds of physical structures that exist or are close to it. All that are included in a digital twin, including homes, skyscrapers, hospitals, office spaces, cruise ships, jet planes, Taco Bell, McDonald’s Information is very important to investigate, “CEO RJ Pitman told me. “I was convinced that this would affect everything from computer vision to robotics to identifying household items. Facebook didn’t need anything convincing … Habitat and embodied AI For, it’s in the middle of the fairway. “

To that end, we have created a dataset HM3D of 1000 interiors captured in 3D with great care, from home scans that real estate browsers can recognize to businesses and public spaces. This is the largest collection that has become widely available.

The environment, which is interpreted and scanned by an accurate digital twin-trained AI, is dimensionally accurate, for example, to the point where it can calculate accurate numbers for window surface area and total closet volume. This is a usefully realistic playground for AI models, and the resulting dataset is not (yet) interactive, but it is a great reflection of the real world in all variances. (Unlike Facebook’s interactive dataset, but it may form the basis for expansion.)

“This is a particularly diverse dataset,” says Pittman. “If we wanted to get the most out of AI and robot training, we wanted to be able to richly group different real-world environments that require data diversity.”

All data is provided by the owner of the space, so you don’t have to worry about it being unethically sucked up by small prints. Ultimately, Pittman explained that he basically wants to create a larger, more parameterized dataset that can be accessed as a service from the realistic virtual space of the API.

“Maybe you’re building a hospitality robot for a particular style of bed and breakfast in the United States?” He meditated. “We want to see how far we can make progress with this first dataset, get those learnings, continue to work with the research community and our own developers, and go from there. This is an important starting point for us. “

Both datasets are open and available to researchers everywhere.

