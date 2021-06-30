Slack’s new video and audio tools are in favor of changing the face of work – TechCrunch





Slack started talking about a new set of communication tools to enhance text-based channels late last year. Today, the company released a new audio tool called Slack Huddles, detailing several other new tools, including the ability to leave video messages and an extended employee directory accessible from within Slack. All of these seem to have been designed with changing nature of work in mind.

Let’s start with Slack Huddles. It’s an audio tool that lets you talk to someone in Slack in real time instead of entering all your thoughts. This is much easier for those who find typing difficult, but the company also believes it will allow for more spontaneous discussions that mimic being in the office, at least to some extent.

“Huddles are a lightweight, audio-first way to communicate properly in Slack. [It] Tamar Yehoshua, Slack’s Chief Product Officer, explained at a press conference yesterday.

As companies continue to adopt more flexible work models, they need to adjust how they work. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield says the huddle is one of those ideas.

“Some can be synced, but it only takes 3 minutes instead. [scheduling a meeting for] Next Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:00 [using] I had planned for 30 minutes, so now it’s a couple of minutes. If the huddle interrupts the conversation, leave it open so that someone can join and say something later, but not on the phone. “Butterfield said.

Also, recognizing that not everyone can hear it, the new tool includes real-time transcription.

Since last year, the company has also been discussing providing some kind of video messaging capabilities. The idea is like a video voice email or Instagram story that takes a short video and posts it to Slack. “We’ve been thinking about it. By providing people with a way to share and consume information expressively and asynchronously, we can make people work more flexible and reduce the need for video conferencing. I believe we can, “says Yehoshua.

This new feature allows Slack users to play video, audio, and screen recordings natively in Slack. People record short clips and upload them to channels or DMs, “allowing others to watch and respond on their schedule,” she explained. This feature isn’t ready for release yet, but Yehoshua has reported that it’s a pilot version and will be available to paid teams in the coming months.

The final part is based on the acquisition of Rimeto, which Slack purchased last year to increase its portion of the corporate directory. In fact, Rimeto products are being reused as Slack Atlas, a corporate directory that users can access directly in Slack, rather than having to go to another program to find that information. This is another way to help users find the information they need in Slack while avoiding switching contexts. According to the company, this is currently under limited customer testing, but will be available later this year.

Slack first announced these tools last year. Initially , it quickly moved to a product roadmap. Butterfield starred in Josh Constine, a former TechCrunch reporter, in an interview with Clubhouse in March. He is currently an investor in SignalFire and talks about the future of his work, but he also elaborated on these tools for the first time.

It’s hard to keep this discussion out of the future of work, and certainly the future of Slack as part of Salesforce, which bought communication tools for $ 27 billion last year. Work is changing, and Slack aims to be a broader part of its solution, whatever the future.

