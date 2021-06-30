Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator examines how technology and art are shaping our world with our new podcast series. FIU News





FIU’s Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator recently launched Tech Conversations. This is a podcast featuring professionals, community leaders, entrepreneurs and artists exploring how technology and design merge to shape the world around us.

“Tech Conversations is an innovative and impactful topic from NASA’s Rover landing to art, crypto art, NFTs, virtual reality, and emerging cities and counties as new technology hubs in these unprecedented times. We invite listeners to listen to some technology conversations, “said podcast producer Margarita” Maggie “Salas-Amaro.

Organized by incubator director Jacek Kolasinski, Tech Conversations began with the historic NASA Rover, which landed on Mars in February 2021. This episode focused on design and technology that would allow Rover to move around and collect data for future manned Mars missions.

In the next episode, podcasters discuss crypto and NFT features related to the future of the art scene and digital art with renowned local artist David Anasagasti (Ahol Sniffs Glue) and Internet creative Sam Pepper. ..

“team is, [podcast] However, they are also motivated to create expertise and prototypes and successfully bring these informative and thought-provoking episodes to market. This is exactly what Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator has been successful for the last three years for innovative students, “says Brian Schriner. , Dean of the University of Communication, Architecture + Art (CARTA), which houses Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator. Incubators are initiatives aimed at promoting and promoting social entrepreneurship and innovation among future FIU artists and designers.

During Women’s History Month, Tech Conversations featured Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, the county’s first female mayor. She discussed digital engagement strategies during the campaign.

The podcast also featured Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He discussed his thoughts on the remote world caused by the pandemic and the opportunities that emerged from it. He also talks about the results of the digital divide surrounding our community and his efforts to reduce it with the “Miami Connected” initiative, which provides free broadband connectivity and digital tools to more than 100,000 students. did.

“Everything we go and touch is done through a virtual platform, even in this podcast, which only consumes more of our lives. Therefore, every city in the world is me. We need to do what we are doing. A nail to grow and expand our technology ecosystem, “said Mayor Suarez.

Launched in the midst of a pandemic, the RA + DI Tech Conversations team felt it was important to emphasize FIU’s mission to continue to inspire students through distance learning. To that end, Kolasinski spoke with Karla Kennedy, Program Director of Online Learning at CARTA. She tackled some of the challenges surrounding distance learning, such as engagement, and the future of these educational platforms.

“It was difficult to move to this new platform because even students and educators get inspiration in the classroom,” Kennedy said.

More recently, Kolasinsky sat down with Cuban-born multimedia artist Rodolfo Peraza. Rodolfo Peraza has taken listeners on a unique journey, starting with his work in Havana and ending with the creation of the MUD Foundation, which helped advance the crossroads of art and digital technology through art. And educational programs.

“We have launched Tech Conversations to facilitate the story of technological evolution around us in our community and in the world,” said Kolasinski and Salas-Amaro. “This topic isn’t limited to the common technologies that the audience is accustomed to. Our talk goes one step further and takes a new digital landscape in government policy on art, virtual reality, algorithms and artificial intelligence. I will verify. “

Other notable guests include Joanna Popper, Head of Global VR for HP. Meteorologist Paola Elorza of NBC Telemundo 51 in South Florida; Transmedia artist Stephanie Dinkins.

Keep up with all the episodes of Tech Conversations on Spotify.

