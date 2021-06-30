OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: Back to Basics





A year after OnePlus returned to the midrange segment with Nord, the brand launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. OnePlus makes it clear that the name “CE” stands for Core Edition, which is exactly OnePlus Nord CE. is. The latest smartphones retain last year’s Nord core specifications while removing fluff. According to OnePlus, this allowed us to price NordCE even more aggressively than the original OnePlus Nord.

From the base 64GB variant Rs 22,999, the OnePlus Nord CE revives the 3.5mm jack, but drops the camera on the back and front compared to the standard Nord. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE is the brand’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Let’s see if the OnePlus Nord CE has what it takes to repeat the success of the original Nord, despite some downgrades.

Design and Display 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm, 170g 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD +, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB, DCI-P3 coverage, Asahi Glass Trail Glass

The OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord look the same at first glance. If you look closely, there are differences such as one less camera in the vertical camera layout on the back and one punched hole camera instead of last year’s pill-shaped dual cutout.

In addition, the Nord CE is only 7.9mm thin and weighs 170g, while the Nord’s 8.2mm and 184g. I personally like the narrow and compact form factor of the latest launch. The smartphone is ergonomic and is the perfect size for one-handed use. Unfortunately, like Nord, it doesn’t have a water resistant IP rating.

The OnePlus Nord CE features a power button on the left, a volume key and a dual nano-SIM card tray on the right. There is no extensible storage provisioning that can frustrate some users.

However, the actual downgrade of Nord CE is India’s first OnePlus smartphone with the iconic alert slider removed. The alert slider is a feature of OnePlus that is loved by OnePlus fans, and its lack of this feature can frustrate proponents choosing a new device. However, for users migrating from other brands to Nord CE, the lack of an alert slider may not be very noticeable.

The good news is that the brand has revived the 3.5mm audio jack. This jack is located at the bottom with a single noise canceling microphone, a Type-C port, and a speaker grill. The top is exposed unless you have one noise canceling microphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE holds Nord’s 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also supports sRGB and DCI-P3 from last year’s model. However, the brand has missed support for HDR10 video in its latest release. Supports Widevine L1 standard as soon as it is out of the box. This means you can stream high resolution content on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

If the display is set to 90Hz, the smart refresh rate control will be activated. When watching video or not operating the display, the display dials down to 60Hz and rises to 90Hz again when you touch the screen. The overall experience is very smooth and users migrating from 60Hz smartphones will love this experience.

The OnePlus Nord CE has been found to have excellent display brightness, readability, and viewing angle. Thanks to the AMOLED panel, the display provides punchy colors and dark black ink, improving the overall viewing experience. I played some of my favorite games, watched Loki Episode 3 on my smartphone, and loved the experience. The display has a built-in fingerprint scanner, which is fast and accurate.

Camera rear: 64 megapixel sensor (main), 8 megapixel sensor (ultra wide), 2 megapixel sensor (monaural) Front: 16 megapixel sensor

OnePlus Nord CE marks the brand’s entry into the 64-megapixel smartphone space. The primary camera is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monosensor. The main camera on the back is an OmniVision sensor with a fairly large 1/1.79 aperture and EIS support. There is a 16 megapixel selfie camera in the notch on the front punch hole.

The camera UI is typical of OnePlus, with modes such as time-lapse, panorama, slow motion, video, photo, portrait, night view, and pro, available in the viewfinder itself. Users can scroll through the viewfinder to switch between different modes, or swipe from bottom to top to see all modes in one place. Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner to see settings that allow the user to switch between UltraShot HDR, smart scene recognition, histogram, and ultra-wide-angle lens correction.

Similar to the standard for high resolution cameras, the 64-megapixel shooter on the back captures 16-megapixel pixel-binned images by default. The user can switch to 64MP mode by tapping the button next to the gear icon at the top. It can also be turned on from Pro mode. Photos taken in normal mode during the day worked well with slightly saturated colors. 64MP mode improves resolution and detail, but adds a lot of noise to the frame.

When it comes to low-light imaging of Nord CE, photos taken using normal mode don’t mean anything. There are no shadow details and the whole picture is pretty useless. Turning on Dedicated Night Mode improves exposure to some extent, but also increases noise levels.

When it comes to dedicated lenses, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is good for capturing more frames, but there is visible edge distortion in the image and some detail is lost. Even after turning on wide-angle lens correction from the settings, I sometimes see some warpage around the edges. The 2 megapixel monaural / depth sensor separates the subject well from the background and produces a soft blur that looks natural.

The 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front captures facial details well. However, the skin color is a little pinkish and looks unnatural. In portrait mode, the camera captures good bokeh, but there is a problem separating hair loss from the background, which can cause soft edges. Selfie in the dark is overwhelming, and it’s a good idea to use a display flash to take a decent selfie at night.

Performance, software, battery Android 11, OxygenOSQualcomm Snapdragon 750G6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB 4500mAh battery, 30W wired fast charging

At the core of the OnePlus Nord CE is the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, which also powers the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 and more. Chipsets are decent midrange products that make it easy to handle normal everyday tasks. Smartphones come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. However, it uses the dated LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage standards that are reflected in the app’s launch time. Multitasking runs smoothly across multiple apps in the background, but the slight delay in opening some apps can be a bit frustrating.

As for games, I mainly played Call of Duty Mobile, Alto’s Odyssey, and Forza Street on this smartphone. COD Mobile plays smoothly with very high graphics quality and very high frame rate settings, without frame drops. I noticed a small amount of jitter when I set the frame rate to maximum. Alto’s Odyssey and Forza Street, on the other hand, played very well at the Nord CE and I enjoyed the experience. OxygenOS 11 also has several game features such as Silent, FPS Meter, Auto Brightness Disable, Mistouch Prevention, etc. to further assist gameplay.

Speaking of OxygenOS 11, OnePlus Nord has OxygenOS 11.0.3 based on Android 11. OxygenOS has changed over the last few iterations, but it’s still one of the best custom interfaces on the market. The near-inventory software features tight integration of Google services and also provides users with advanced customization options. Users can change the color of the system-wide theme, use third-party icons, and customize the ambient display. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE has no bloatwear at all. This is a big plus.

Thanks to the 7nm die size of the Snapdragon 750G processor, the 4,500mAh battery lasted consistently throughout the day with modest use. I set the display to 90Hz while using my smartphone. With lots of social media browsing, some games, lots of messaging, and some glimpses on Netflix, I had to connect it just before going to bed. Speaking of plug-ins, the 30W quick charger that comes with your cell phone will fully charge in less than 60 minutes.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE is a base 64GB variant starting at Rs 22,999. For the price, the OnePlus Nord CE offers a great design, a stunning display, a clean software experience, and a great battery backup. But when it comes to image proficiency, the phone doesn’t leave an impression. You may still find a taker for the experience of OxygenOS, but you are facing fierce competition with the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

The Mi 10i (review) starts at Rs 21,999 in the 6GB + 128GB variant and outperforms the OnePlus Nord in every way, except for the bloated MIUI. The smartphone has the same Snapdragon 750G processor, but comes with a 108MP quad rear camera, a 6.67-inch FHD + 120Hz display, and a 33W fast-charged 4,820mAh battery.

Another competing smartphone is the iQOOZ3 (review). It starts at Rs 19,990, but has a more powerful Snapdragon 768G processor. If you can see the outdated water drop notch display, get a 6.58 inch FHD + HDR10 + display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 4,400mAh battery with a 55W fast charge. I can.

Price Babassu Rating: 7/10 What Works Attractive Design Clean Software Stunning 90Hz Display Daytime Battery Life 3.5mm Headphone Jack What Doesn’t Work Slight Delay in Average Camera Usage No Alert Slider

