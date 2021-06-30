NASSCOM-COE Holds Second Edition of UDYAM 4.0 NAYIDISHA Virtual Conference for MSME Innovation





ANI | Updated: June 30, 2021 8:47 pm IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI / News Voir): NASSCOM Center of Excellence is today the second edition of the Virtual Conference with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) of Gujarat and the MSME Division. Was successfully held. UDYAM 4.0 NAYI DISHA, a digitally innovative solution to support Atmanirbharta, brings together industry leaders from MSME, start-ups, and key policy makers to lead MSME’s technology-based solutions. RanjeethKumarJ, IAS (Government of Gujarat) Chief Guest present at the event and shared the visionary idea of ​​forming the MSME ecosystem through technology and innovation. In his speech, Ranji Sukmar J, the government will form the MSME ecosystem towards Industry 4.0. The Government of Gujarat has implemented interventions at the policy, infrastructure, and institutional levels to help MSME gain global competitiveness by upgrading to the latest technology. This is a great opportunity for manufacturing MSMEs to join the collaboration ecosystem developed by NASSCOM CoE and start their digital journey.

Lively discussions and sessions aimed to spotlight the successful use of the UDYAM 4.0 platform to address the challenges of MSME’s digital adoption. NAYI DISHA promotes co-creation of evolving business models for MSME to digitize with new standards. Resource optimization through technology upgrades and a demonstration of low-cost, easy-to-deploy technology solutions from startups were the highlights that laid the foundation for launching MSME’s digital journey. Six deep tech startups related to CoE in the GrowX program, Eugenie Technologies Pvt Ltd., Plutomen Technologies Private Limited, and ATAI LAB SPVT. LTD, Pixuate, AirV Labs LLP and Gyandata have announced innovative solutions. “The Udyam 4.0 platform will greatly help the MSME sector adopt AR / VR, computer vision, IoT, AI, analytics-based digital solutions such as 360-degree views of plants, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote. Operation tracking, quality inspection, energy optimization, worker safety, inventory management. Through the Center of Excellence, NASSCOM builds a co-creative ecosystem where industry and deep tech start-ups can work together towards a common goal. Amit Saluja, Senior Director and Manufacturing Vertical Head of NASSCOM-CoE, said: CoE, along with a diverse pool of deep tech start-ups and technology SMEs, We are also actively exploring innovative solutions using Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT. Optimizing and co-creating resources as a model for implementing new technologies during virtual events. Names include Prakash Bhalekar, President and CEO of Padci VNA Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., Hemant Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Navin Group, Amit Saluja, Senior Director and Head of Manufacturing, NASSCOM CoE, Sunil David, Director IoT, AT & T India, Jaimin Shah, CEO, Dev Information Technology Ltd., Radhika Madgulkar, Managing Director. Electronica Mechatronic Systems (I) Pvt. SVP and Best Digital in the Textile Sector of Electronica Mechatronic Systems (I) Pvt. Responsible for Puesh Ajmani. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/nasscom-coe-organises-2nd-edition-of-udyam-40-nayi-disha-virtual-conference-for-tech-innovation-in-msmes20210630204644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos