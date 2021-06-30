Analytics Insight announced “10 Most Influential Technology Leaders” in June 2021.





San Jose, CA and Hyderabad, India-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Analytics Insight was named one of the 10 most influential tech leaders in 2021 in the June issue of the magazine. This issue focuses on disruptive leaders who identify and implement new technologies to improvise business outcomes.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 influential tech leaders who are reshaping the enterprise and shaping the business world with disruptive technology. By leveraging these technologies, these exciting technology leaders build trust with executives, drive secure digital transformation, and effectively foster a credible culture within the organization. .. This is a list of 10 technology leaders leading the technology space in 2021 with innovative products and disruptive solutions.

The cover story features Amresh Mathur, CEO of Numericals LLC. He is a leader in digital transformation with a passion for bringing customer-centric experiences to market. In his current role, Amresh is focused on devising and delivering solutions built around a platform that leverages consumer centricity, agility, and multinational technology. Prior to this mission, he was a trusted advisor to many of the world’s most influential businesses.

Akhil Kaza: As Vice President of Engineering at OfferUp, Akhil Kaza is responsible for engineering strategy, developer operations, and data science. He is also part of an executive team that manages OfferUps’ business strategies and initiatives.

Angel Radcliffe: Angel Radcliffe is Accenture’s integrated business and technology leader. Her role involves client delivery within ERP projects and focuses on the finance and digital transformation and (SAP) of Fortune 100 and 500 companies.

Anoop Mohan: Anoop Mohan is a hands-on technology and product executive with over 20 years of experience. He is currently working as Managing Director of Rockwell Automation. Anoop is also one of the well-known executives in the IoT space.

Dr. Garrick Villaume: Dr. Garrick Villaume is a co-founder and CSTO of NETZROS BC. He has a rich background in high energy physics and uses instrumentation, computational and analytical systems to test models to gain a better understanding of energy.

Michael Harris: As Chief Technology Officer of NextgenID, Michael Harris applies technical and commercial insights to define and implement corporate strategies to leverage emerging market trends and foster game-changing technologies. I will.

Piyush Patel: Piyush Patel excels as co-founder and chief technology officer of SuccessKPI. He leads a diverse, globally distributed team of engineers responsible for building, operating and protecting SuccessKPI’s innovative products.

Suresh Krishna Madhuvarsu: Suresh Krishna Madhuvarsu is the founding partner of Product10x. With over 15 years of experience in enterprise SaaS and mobile products, Suresh has built several new innovation product teams.

Sri Shivananda: Sri Shivananda is PayPal’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In his role, he helps PayPal stay at the forefront of innovation and oversees core platforms, infrastructure and information security.

Robert Law: Robert Law is the co-founder and CTO of Daily Pay. He has a solid track record of building successful companies from scratch. His deep technical expertise in operating at a high strategic level has played a major role in the growth of Daily Pays.

The technology industry is changing and constantly evolving. In such a fast-paced world, technology leaders play a key role in driving innovation and successful leadership roles. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate influential technology leaders who raise the bar for leadership and provide guidance to fellow technical experts, said Senior Analyst, Analytics Insight. Said Adilin Beatrice.

Read their inspiring story here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends and opinions from the world of data-driven technology. Monitor development, awareness and outcomes from AI, big data and analytics companies around the world. Analytics Insight Magazine features the opinions and views of industry leaders and executives who share their journeys, experiences, best practices and knowledge to grow a profitable business.

To set up an interview or promote your brand, please contact [email protected]

