Plus Wins RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for Semi-Truck Autonomous Driving Technology | National Business





June 30, 2021

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, today announced that it has won the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for its driver-in supervised self-driving system, PlusDrive. PlusDrive is known for its ability to help prepare for commercial deployment on truck fleets, improve usability, and improve traffic safety, improve fuel efficiency, improve driver comfort, and reduce carbon emissions.

Created by Robotics Business Review over the last decade, the annual RBR50 list honors leading organizations and their creative and influential creations around the world. Dan Kara, vice president of robotics at WTWH Media, says the role, importance and impact of innovation on the robotics sector is greater than ever. At this year’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, Robotics Business Review focuses on key innovations and responsible organizations that drive the development of new robotics solutions and drive the adoption of robotics.

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus, commented: We are honored to be selected as one of the 50 companies in the world to receive the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award this year. The award is a testament to the groundbreaking work of the engineering team, and Plus has made great strides in fulfilling its commitment to autonomous trucking technology that improves safety, efficiency, driver comfort and sustainability. Achieved. With PlusDrive, fleets can enjoy these benefits right away.

Earlier this year, Plus was named to the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree by an elite panel of industry expert judges. This award recognizes PlusDrive’s outstanding design, the technology behind it, and the great value it brings to the long-haul truck industry and our society.

The commercial rollout of PlusDrive is accelerating worldwide. PlusDrive integrates with existing trucks from the largest fleets in the United States and China, allowing you to benefit from today’s monitored self-driving technology. A large fleet in the United States has a contract for 1,000 units of PlusDrive, which began delivery in February 2021. SF Express is currently conducting commercial pilots using the Pluss driver-in autonomous driving system. PlusDrive was also selected to power trucks from two of the world’s top 10 truck manufacturers, FAW and IVECO. The FAWJ7L3 truck equipped with PlusDrive will start mass production this year. IVECO is working with Plus to collaboratively develop PlusDrive-powered natural gas autonomous trucks for Europe, China, and other markets. Plus is also working with Cummins on a natural gas-powered driver-in-autonomous truck.

About plus

Plus is a world leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucks, headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans with extensive experience in high tech and artificial intelligence. .. Plus is developing low-cost, high-performance, full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of long-haul trucks. Mass production and global rollout of driver-in autonomous driving technology, which reduces fuel consumption by an estimated 10% compared to conventional trucks, is scheduled to begin in late 2021. We also work with major truck makers and fleets. , And ecosystem partners are driving the development of decarbonized transportation solutions, including natural gas-powered self-driving trucks. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

On May 10, 2021, Plus and Hennessy Capital Investment Corporation V (NASDAQ: HCIC) (HCIC V or Hennessy Capital) signed a final business combination agreement. Upon completion of the proposed business combination, Plus will become a publicly traded company and its common stock will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLAV. The proposed business combination is unanimously approved by both Plus and HCIC V’s boards of directors, subject to the usual termination conditions, including the required regulatory and HCIC approvals, 2021 It is expected to end in the third quarter of the year. To shareholders.

