AT & T is switching all Android phones to the Google Messages app for RCS





AT & T and Google have announced that all Android phones on the network will use Google’s Android messaging app for SMS and RCS services. T-Mobile signed the exact same partnership agreement with Google in March. This makes Verizon the only US carrier that has not promised to switch customers to Android messages by default.

There is another important change with the switch to messages. It is the actual interoperability with RCS on other networks. AT & T has been supporting RCS for some time, but the support was as unplanned as half-hearted. The new deal also means that AT & T customers will benefit from the RCS end-to-end encryption deployment that Google is deploying to all customers this year (in fact, that deployment has already begun). ..

Google is promoting RCS as Android’s default text messaging solution and is promoting it as an open standard that any carrier can easily adopt as next-generation SMS. RCS has many advantages over RCS. It has no character limit, can send larger files, can display input indicators, provides better group chat, Wi-Fi support, and provides one-to-one end-to-end encryption. One chat.

Yes, that confusing blame Google

When it detects that an Android message is sending a text message on another phone that supports RCS, the text entry window switches to indicate that you are sending a chat and the chat feature is enabled. This is not the same as Google Chat, the messaging service of other companies. Yes, that confusing blame Google.

In any case, despite Google’s best efforts, carriers were slow to adopt RCS. In fact, in October 2019, they announced a fateful attempt to form an RCS consortium that went nowhere. Ultimately, Google had to put the problem in its hands by offering RCS services directly to Android users.

Overall, the deployment of RCS chat has caused a great deal of confusion due to politics, corporate struggles, and the old-fashioned and misleading Google messaging app strategy.

Now, with these carrier deals, Google has taken it one step further to make it a true default. Unfortunately, that’s just one step. Like another big company, Apple, Verizon needs to be involved. The iPhone doesn’t support RCS, and Apple hasn’t peeked at it yet.

