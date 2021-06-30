Revealed: Insurance Times Tech and Innovation Awards Finalist 2021 | Latest News





The finalist list for this year’s Insurance Times Technology and Innovation Awards has been unveiled, bringing a record number of applicants across 15 different categories.

The use of technology within the insurance industry is key, thanks to the social distance associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous domestic blockades. It is capable of celebrating the pinnacle of non-life insurance technology and innovation in the UK, recognizing outstanding initiatives, individuals and teams that have embraced new digital opportunities and led better customer service responsibilities against a pandemic background. It means that it is even more important.

The Insurance Times Technology and Innovation Awards 2021, sponsored by Applied Systems, Carpenters Group and Sonr, will see finalists in 15 pioneering categories (11 of which are entrants) this week.

There are also four nomination-only categories. These include the Best Broker Software Management House, Best Insurer Extranet, Investor / Corporate Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Sonr), and the long-awaited Technology Champion of the Year.

Winners will be announced at a face-to-face ceremony on November 3, 2021 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Insurance Times Technology and Innovation Awards 2021

Best Broker Software Management House

Best customer app

Best insurance company extranet

Aviva Allianz Quote SME Home and Legacy NIG Hub QBE

Optimal use of AI

Horwich Farrelly Keoghs, Davies Business MOTIX Connected

Optimal use of technology for customer experience

Insurwave Ki Insurance Modus Policy Expert Zurich Insurance

Optimal Use of Technology to Claim Customer Experience (Commercial)

Allianz CFC Collective Benefits DLG Commercial Claim Flood Flash

Optimal use of technology for customer experience claims (FNOL)

CET Qlaims Ltd RightIndem ThingCo

Optimal use of technology to assert customer experience (mobile)

CoreLogic Davies SmartSure Zurich Insurance Group

Optimal use of technology for customer experience claims (services)

Claims Lightpass Claims under the Minister of Technology Act

Optimal Use of Technology for Customer Experience-Motors

Bridgetech Automotive Cazana ERS and ICE InsureTech REDTAIL Telematics Right Indem

Data Analysis Excellence Award

CFC DWF Law LLP PCS, Verisk Business Pearson Ham Policy Expert

This year’s fraudulent technology solution

Digilog UK Limited DWF Law LLP Horwich Farrelly ThingCo

Insurance Startup Award

Arma KarmaCazana Collective Benefits FloodFlashKi Insurance ThingCo

Internet of Things Breakthrough Prize

FloodFlash MOTIX Connected VisionTrack Zurich Insurance Plc

Investor / Corporate Innovator of the Year

Cova Insurance Insurtech Gateway Octopus Ventures Vitality Zurich Insurance

This year’s risk modeling technology

Innovation of the Year-Insistence

Cobalt Copart UK Horwich Farrelly Rightpath claims Vision Track

Technology Innovation of the Year Data Insight

Cyber ​​Cube KYND LCP Percayso Inform

Innovation of the Year-General

Claims Technology Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance Uinsure

Technology Innovation of the Year Insurance Company / MGA

Collective benefits FloodFlashHumn.ai

Technology Partner of the Year-Commercial

Arbitrate Limited Broker Insights UnderwriteMe Limited

Technology Partner of the Year-Personal

Applied Systems Automated Insurance Solutions Percayso Inform with DAC Beachcroft CoreLogicIgnite software system

