Swedish automaker Volvo unveiled a new concept electric vehicle on Wednesday that previews the future design direction of its lineup as it transitions to offer EVs only by 2030.

Called a “concept recharge,” the car features a sophisticated exterior design with a simple interior reminiscent of the new Tesla car, but with two screens instead of one. This is an interior approach similar to Ford Motor’s reputed Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

The exterior of the vehicle features an updated version of Volvo’s signature headlights, a front logo, a large “L” taillight and a glass roof. It also has a suicide door that opens from the center of the vehicle, a popular design for concept cars from an ergonomic and safety standpoint.

During the online announcement of the vehicle on Wednesday, Volvo executives described the design as “less but better”, the basis of Scandinavian design. Announced as part of the company’s technology event.

“Our concept recharge represents Volvo Cars’ all-electric future and a manifesto of new types of vehicles,” Volvo’s head of design Robin Page said in a statement. “It presents new, modern proportions that are closely linked to increased diversity and shows what technology enables from a design perspective.”

The concept features Luminar’s integrated LIDAR system, and authorities say it will be standard on all of the company’s next-generation EVs.

Lidar technologies, such as Luminar’s Iris system, are expected to significantly improve vehicle safety and be essential for self-driving cars to “see” their surroundings. LIDAR, or a light detection and ranging system, senses the surroundings and helps the vehicle avoid obstacles. They use light to create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate view of the world than cameras and radar alone.

Next year, Volvo plans to announce the first next-generation EV, the successor to Volvo’s current XC90 SUV. This will be the first new EV since the company, owned by China-based Giri Mata, announced plans to become a fully electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030 earlier this year.

Volvo did not announce the expected EV range and performance specifications of the concept car. Automakers typically build concept cars to measure customer interest and indicate the future direction of the vehicle or brand.

