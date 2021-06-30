Senator Warren calls for an investigation into the Google project





In a letter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Wednesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called for Google’s investigation to insist on manipulating the online advertising market, a new federal regulator of digital advertising. Opened the door to. market.

Warrens’ letter focuses on a program called Project Bernanki, which was unveiled in April as part of a proceeding against Google led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Under that program, Google allegedly used historical Google Ads data to increase the likelihood that clients would win the auction. This practice reportedly provided the company with an additional $ 230 million in revenue.

Warren wrote in a letter that Google gained a competitive advantage and ultimately boosted their winning percentage because it was able to learn previous bid data from rival ad buyers. ing. While investigating this activity for possible antitrust violations, this activity raises additional concerns that I believe may be under the jurisdiction of the CFTC and require close investigation. ..

A Google spokeswoman asked for comment, saying that market manipulation claims were a false feature of simple product features. The company says it was fully implemented by Google Ads for buyers, using the types of data and strategies available to all buyers participating in Ad Exchange auctions. Like many other businesses in this highly competitive area, we are constantly committed to improving our products and competing more effectively.

The online advertising market, which is often overlooked in favor of flashy side businesses, has long been at the core of Google’s business. In recent quarterly revenue, the company reported over $ 44 billion in advertising revenue, accounting for more than 80% of the company’s total revenue.

Digital ad exchange will be a new target for CFTC, which has traditionally dealt with commodity trading and (recently) cryptocurrencies. But Warren argues that digital advertising is included in the statutory definition of commodities and that CFTC regulations in the market do not prevent other agencies from taking action. If the Commission calls for Warrens’ action, it would be a significant expansion of its authority and would be a serious new headache for Google.

Like high-frequency traders, ad exchanges provide a real-time platform for selling inventory every time a web page is loaded, Warren writes. In the United States, tens of billions of digital ads are traded on advertising exchanges every day. The digital advertising market has probably become the most actively traded commodity exchange in the world.

This letter arrives at an uncertain time for the CFTC, which is still waiting for new leadership from the Biden administration. Georgetown University professor and former CFTC Commissioner Chris Brummer was proposed as a front runner to lead the agency. However, Bloomers has not yet faced Senate confirmation, and Senator Warrens hopes to be able to deal directly with the agency.

