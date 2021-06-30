USPTO and Lexis Nexus Reed Tech Extend 50-Year Partnership with New 10-Year Contract





The USPTO has awarded LexisNexis ReedTech a 10-year patent data and document management contract.

Tweet this

Andrew Matuch, President of LexisNexis Reed Tech & Intellectual Property Solutions, said: “The great work our patent management team does every day is to enable the innovation ecosystem to be more effective and efficient in bringing meaningful innovation to our world.”

Reed Tech has a team of more than 800 professionals in each area and is responsible for supporting US patent granting and publication of patent applications. These services include ingesting and performing quality reviews, converting image files into searchable text documents, updating content that reflects USPTO business rules, creating patented and patented image and XML versions, Includes the preparation of public content at several stages of the patent examination life cycle. ..

With this new 10-year contract, LexisNexis Reed Tech further strengthens its unique position as a partner and solution provider for a wide range of people, from the intellectual property sector and government agencies to life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I will.

About USPTO

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is a federal agency for granting and registering US patents. In doing so, the USPTO states that the legislature “promotes the advancement of science and useful art by ensuring the authors and inventors their exclusive rights for a limited time.” Clause 8 Fulfill the obligations of Section 8. Each work and discovery. The USPTO has registered its trademark under the Constitution’s Commercial Transactions Clause (Articles 1, 8 and 3). Under this protection system, American industry prospered. New products have been invented, new uses for old products have been discovered, and millions of Americans have had employment opportunities. The strength and vitality of the US economy relies directly on new ideas for innovation and creativity and effective mechanisms to protect investment. The ongoing demand for patents and trademarks underscores the ingenuity of American inventors and entrepreneurs. The USPTO is at the forefront of technological progress and achievements in the United States.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is the world’s leading provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics to help customers improve their productivity, improve decision making and outcomes, and drive the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to provide legal and business information online using Lexis and Nexus services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves customers in more than 160 countries and employs 10,400 people worldwide. It is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision-making tools for professional and corporate customers.

About LexisNexis Reed Tech

The mission of LexisNexis Reed Tech is to enable human progress by delivering better results to the innovation community. Our workflow and analytics solutions make the innovation ecosystem more effective and efficient in bringing meaningful innovation to the world. We help innovators achieve more by making informed decisions, increasing productivity, complying with regulations, and ultimately achieving superior results. To LexisNexis Reed Tech is part of LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

Press Contact: Jessica Morel [email protected]

Source LexisNexis Lead Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uspto-and-lexisnexis-reed-tech-extend-their-50-year-partnership-with-a-new-10-year-deal-301323105.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos