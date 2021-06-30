Workforce Maintenance Report-Google Diversity Equity & Inclusion





2021 Diversity Annual Report

Rachel Spivey (Head of Retention and Progress Consultants Team) and April Alvarez (Head of Inclusion) are leading Google’s retention and inclusion efforts.

How does Google approach retention and inclusion?

April: You will be able to do a really exciting job. Part of our work continues to support colored women throughout the company, working with employee resource groups, undervalued people in the company, and having a common identity. There is definitely a need and aspect of work centered around celebration and joy. However, there is also much of the work that focuses on leadership development. I think it is closely related to your work. It holds people and it keeps them here.

Rachel: In the short term, we are working to stabilize turnover and progress, with no gaps and equality across race and gender boundaries. And to do that, we see some of the biggest statistical differences in our turnover to help support them through coaching, advocacy, and everything they need to help. Make sure you have one-on-one support from Google employees They will achieve the desired results at Google and help them stay and prosper. And in the long run, we want to make sure we improve this system, so long-term improvements such as restructuring, rewards, and profits are a bigger process we’re trying to improve. Make sure everyone has a better experience.

What did Google learn?

April: In the last few years we have really learned that in order to take a crossing approach, we need to create space for the crossing communities. It’s great to be able to see the moments of intersections and connections between employee resource groups and to work together to advocate collective needs. I think we are now in the space where we are at the table. We are discussing leadership. Some leaders have been acquired, but now they are moving away from making them aware of what is happening throughout the organization.

Rachel: Business covets our insights, and when we give them more time, they are eager to understand what we can do better and are willing to make a difference. Not. And one google, two googles, three googles, four people do it step by step. But we also expand it in a way that allows us to change policy. You can change the organization. You can change the process.

April: One of the things I’m really proud of was Transcend. This was the first virtual rally for women of color and had 20,000 attendees company-wide. From the very young and early career Google employees to the oldest women, the color Google employee women highlighted on stage – celebrating each other. And I know that meant a lot. For many women, it was a kind of magical moment throughout the company, wasn’t it? So I wanted to introduce something like Transcend and make sure I admit that Google has that scar, right? There are scratches in any company, anywhere, but the work you do to keep Transcend, your team, and the underrated Google employees here is acknowledgments and dealing with those scratches. It is an attempt to do.

What do you think about the future of this work?

April: A long way, this work. We are trying to solve a problem that is not solved outside of Google’s four walls.

Rachel: When we started this team, we hadn’t actually seen a similar model, so we didn’t know what success would look like. And when we look at the number of places we’re in, we’re working with more than 800 Google employees, and I didn’t expect to reach that number. There are many places where we need to grow and improve, but we encourage you and I to be in these seats. And when I look up and see more people in the leadership color, where this company is heading, where this company is heading, and where we can stay for all Google employees I really encourage you to make sure there is. Prosperity, and more importantly, we represent our users.

April: I remember we were sitting in Mountain View together when I first started. And I remember you giving me some tips and tricks. And you are right. Meeting us now is like leading this job and really encouraging. It’s a tough industry, but I’m looking forward to it. I think we are moving in the right direction. Thank you for everything you do for Google employees.

Rachel: Thank you for creating a place where everyone, including myself, feels subsumed on a daily basis.

