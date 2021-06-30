HP bets on AMD Ryzen 5000 with new Pavilion Aero laptop lineup





On Tuesday, HP launched a new line of lightweight consumer laptops called the Pavilion Aero 13.

The latest addition to HP’s affordable home target lineup features a powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and a 2.5k resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio (2560×1600) and 400 knit brightness. It weighs less than 1 kg (2.2 lbs).

AMD gets a chance to shine

Most of the specific specifications in the Aero 13 lineup are still lacking, except for the display specifications and weight. Aero13 starts at $ 749 and has a maximum CPU spec of Ryzen 75800. Details are still waiting. The CPU is that $ 749 system and the expected amount of RAM and storage.

Somewhat unusual for cheap laptop lines, the Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-only device. According to HP’s first press release, there are no Intel options for either the upper or lower line limits.

Saeid Moshkelani, AMD’s Senior Vice President, commented on the production of Aero 13 in collaboration with AMD and HP, saying: life. “

This is in contrast to most competitors in “small, cheap but good” laptop space. For example, the 2020 version of Acer’s Swift 3an offered the ultra-fast Ryzen 7 4700U, in contrast to some competitors. to-Search for configurations. Most of the Swift 3 laptops we sell don’t offer that attractive Intel CPU.

We look forward to AMD’s exclusive rights to Aero 13 to make it easier for consumers to find what they want and to give AMD more opportunities to get their attention.

Good looking, lightweight and compatible with Windows 11

The Aero 13 will be the first Pavilion laptop with a full magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis and four narrow bezels. Available in four colors: pale rose gold, warm gold, ceramic white and natural silver with a sustainability design. HP uses used recycled plastics, marine bonded plastics, and water-based paints (reducing VOC emissions). Aero is also part of the HP Planet Partnersa program designed to streamline and enhance resale, recycling, and reuse efforts.

Advertising

Its high-end chassis, similar to that found in LG’s ultra-lightweight gram lineup, contributes to the surprisingly low <1 kg (2.1 lb) expected weight of the Aero 13. By comparison, the 2020 Dell XPS 13 and 2019 HP Elite Dragonflywe both tested to weigh about 1.2 kg (2.5 lbs).

The Aero 13 display stands out in the world of cheap laptops. HP lists only a single specification with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a 100% RGB palette, a resolution of 2560×1600, and a brightness of 400 nits (daylight brightness). Combined with a newer, thinner bezel with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, this laptop is expected to look much higher-end than its price tag suggests. HP doesn’t specify a GPU directly, but we widely expect this lineup to run only on Radeon-integrated GPUs.

We also know that Aero13 will offer Wi-Fi 6 networking, but we don’t know which chipset it will offer. Also, the latter statistic is meaningless without context, but it does provide “up to 10.5 hours of battery life”. (OEMs typically assume a significant amount of idle and pause times in their battery life estimates.)

HP expects Aero 13 to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. This isn’t quite a surprise for 2021s laptops, but it’s still good to see as an explicit call.

Conclusion

Much is still unknown about what a low-end Ryzen CPU will look like for the Pavilion Aero 13, pricing in high-end configurations, the amount of RAM and storage offered, and battery performance. In the real world, I’ll list a few issues, but I’m already well aware that I’m excited to test them when they’re available.

The new model All-Ryzen lineup should significantly reduce consumer confusion, and price tags include its extremely lightweight, bright, high-resolution display within the reach of budget-constrained consumers. Place high-end features.

The Pavilion Aero 13 laptop will be available on the HP website in July and from “some retailers in the United States” in the fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/06/hp-bets-on-amd-ryzen-5000-in-its-new-pavilion-aero-laptop-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos