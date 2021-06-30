Digitization of construction: Build technology suitable for human-led industries





Despite consistently achieving amazing ingenuity feats such as cutting-edge hospitals, sustainable office buildings, and building infrastructure to power and invigorate these structures, the construction industry Is often spoken of as if behind it. I’ve worked in this industry for the rest of my life, and I know the structure doesn’t want to change the diatribe completely miss the point.

The industry is tech and innovation savvy and regularly navigates complex, risky and ever-changing environments. The industry has found a way to build two 2,000,000-square-foot office towers on an active railroad line in New York City. In another case, despite the pandemic, the urgently needed children’s hospital building continued to be built and was able to be built on time.

Today, incredible innovations are being adopted daily throughout the construction sector, from robotics to 3D printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Large companies have invested in cutting-edge technology for decades. In fact, McKinsey reports that overall venture capital investment growth has far outpaced venture capital investment, with construction technology investment more than doubling in the last decade. ..

So why didn’t the construction industry see the same productivity gains as other sectors?

The construction industry has its roots in handshake trading and relationships. Its success depends forever on how well people can connect and communicate. The building will not be built twice. So every project is basically a prototype. You may be working together for the first time because different teams are gathered for each project. Still, they are interdependent and ultimately share the risks of the project.

Sounding like a vast network of decentralized work and unpredictable stakeholder dynamics is actually a hallmark of an industry with abundant innovation opportunities. Many technology solutions have helped solve puzzle pieces, but few have focused on the fundamental task of bringing everyone together so that they can work on the same score. Large construction companies often have more than 10 different digital tools to manage certain aspects of construction. For example, for project management, finance, and schedule management.

In other words, the problem is not that construction is delayed. The problem is that construction projects rely on connections, and most technologies don’t provide the single source of truth or the right tools to connect teams. Not only does this impede communication and access to information that contributes to redoing, but it also prevents teams from harnessing the power of data.

The multi-stakeholder nature of construction creates a common scenario where a single company cannot easily access or control all the data available for a particular project. Owners, general contractors, and professionals each have their own recording system.

The construction industry produces large amounts of data every day. Still, 96% of that data is unused. This is primarily due to stacking in siled solutions. As construction is the third largest sector, this wealth of data can bring value to individual businesses, the construction industry, and the global economy. Bringing everyone, systems, and data together in one place brings real progress and increased productivity.

The Procore platform is designed to be the single source of truth in the construction industry. Procore provides teams with actionable data and insights by bridging the gap between design and construction and building a data environment that connects all stakeholders in this large industry. Construction companies are already generating huge amounts of data from their projects. Procore connects that data and makes it work.

Putting a huge amount of information into the context, in 2020 alone, Procore customers uploaded or created over 90 million documents, 121 million photos, and 92 million inspection items. On average, customers add over 224 terabytes of data to the Procore platform each month. All of these uploads are data that can be leveraged to transform your build into a connected, data-driven industry.

Use artificial intelligence to help builders effectively predict, track and manage productivity, mitigate risk, and more. You can provide construction project managers with a new level of situational awareness that provides real-time intelligence to the site and enhances site safety, efficiency, and accountability. This data is valuable not only to individual companies, but to the industry as a whole. Gain insights based on thousands of Procore projects and share trends regarding project start-ups, working hours, and more.

In 2020, the construction industry adapted to the demands and challenges of COVID-19, further increasing interest in technology throughout the industry. With the increase in telecommuting and the need to stay connected, the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the industry’s digitization. As the industry becomes more digital, we will see continued investment and growth in the construction sector. The industry is poised for incredible success in the coming years and decades. The key is to stay connected at the forefront of innovation.

Tooey Courtemanche is the CEO of Procore.

