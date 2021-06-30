LG’s mini LED TV will go on sale in the US from July





The company announced that LG’s new mini LED TV, the company’s brand QNED, will be released worldwide starting next month. The lineup consists of 3 sets of 8K QNED99, QNED95, and 4K QNED90, but only 8KQNED99 and 4KQNED90 are on sale in the United States. TVs range in size from 65 to 86 inches and are first launched in North America, followed by additional regions in the coming weeks.

Mini LEDs are a relatively new type of display technology that uses an array of thousands of small LEDs as the screen backlight. There are so many (up to 30,000 for the 86-inch QNED99) that you can get a sharper contrast between the bright and dark areas of the image. According to LG, this technology, previously used on some TCL TVs and Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, allows for 10 times the contrast ratio of regular LCD TVs.

Not to be confused with MicroLED

LG sells mini LEDs as a big leap in LCD TV image quality, but the individual pixels illuminated to create the image itself are not at the level of OLED TVs (with mini LEDs, the LEDs are still not at the level of OLED TVs) Yes) Shines through the LCD layer). Mini LEDs should not be confused with Samsung’s exorbitantly expensive MicroLED technology. MicroLED technology also uses a small array of LEDs, but does not require an LCD layer at all.

In the United States, neither LG’s mini LED TVs are cheap. The 4K QNED90 starts at $ 1,999 on the 65-inch model and rises to $ 2,999 on the 75-inch and $ 3,999 on the 86-inch. The 8K version of the QNED 99, on the other hand, starts at $ 3,499 for the 65-inch model, $ 4,799 for the 75-inch version, and $ 6,499 for the 86-inch version.

June 30th Updated at 11:24 AM ET: Updated with LG’s confirmation of US pricing.

