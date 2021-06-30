Dell’s $ 199 UltraSharp 4K webcam has AI but no microphone





The new UltraSharp includes both a small desktop tripod and a monitor mount, which can be magnetically attached to either.

UltraSharp magnetically connects to the included monitor mount and tripod mount, and connects the USB-C cable through the mount itself.

Dell’s new digital high-end series cameras aim for Logitech’s high-end Brio for the same $ 199 price, in addition to 4K resolution and a Windows Hello compatible infrared sensor. However, despite sharing many of the same specifications as the price tag, the two high-end webcams differ significantly in functionality.

Hardware Expansion / This 2008 Apple iSight camera features a “shotgun” chassis design similar to UltraSharpbut, with a resolution of 640×480 and a FireWire interface.

The most obvious differentiator of UltraSharp is its vague physical similarity to the Apple iSight. This is an obsolete FireWire camera with a similar “shotgun” chassis orientation. The similarities are appealing to some Apple fans, but the similarities between UltraSharp and iSight almost end here.

UltraSharp internally features a Sony STARVIS 8.3 megapixel primary optical sensor with autofocus, auto white balance and light compensation, and full HDR. There are also Windows Hello compatible IR sensors for biometrics, but strangely, they don’t have a microphone. UltraSharp users will need to provide their own microphone. This can prove to be really useful for some high-end consumers who use studio mics, thus processing one less wasted input.

UltraSharp interfaces with your host computer via USB-C and features a 2-meter USB-C-USB-A cable. It can be mounted directly on your desktop or laptop monitor, or on the small tripod that comes with it. Both the monitor and tripod mounts are magnetically coupled, similar to privacy shutters / lens caps.

The UltraSharp field of view (FOV) is user-selectable, with 65, 78, or 90 options, and the standard landscape aspect ratio gives a rough headshot, head and shoulders, and chest-up trimming. .. UltraSharp supports up to 60 fps at 720p or 1080p resolutions, and 4K UHD is available at 24 fps or 30 fps.

Built-in advertising AI

Dell provided this demonstration of automatic face tracking using UltraSharp’s AI.

One of the features of UltraSharp that Logitech Brio’s competitors don’t offer is AI-powered automatic panning and zooming to keep the user’s face in the center. In operation, UltraSharp’s AI pan and zoom are very similar to the features of the Amazon Echo Show 8, but the sound is great, but it didn’t really work.

Without hands-on, it’s hard to tell how useful UltraSharp’s AI face tracking really is, but it looks significantly slower and more cumbersome than a similar feature in the Echo Show 8. The Echo Show 8 had plenty of room to improve the frequency and degree of actual face tracking. Hopefully, the digital high-end series is pervasive in that regard.

UltraSharp itself works out-of-the-box on Windows and Mac PCs and doesn’t require a driver, but you’ll need to install Dell’s Peripheral Manager application to unlock AI Face Tracking. In addition to face tracking, Peripheral Manager provides control over lighting, field of view, and other features not accessible by the general USB WebCamera driver itself.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a $ 199 webcam, UltraSharp looks like a solid competitor to the well-known Logitech Brio for the same price. Also, its striking “shotgun” chassis design is very sharp, unlike the typical modern webcam design, which looks more like a radar panel antenna (or a miniature jam box from the 1990s) than a camera. I can see.

AI face tracking sounds great, but it’s a bit doubtful that it will be a big usability benefit for most users. We do not recommend choosing UltraSharp for its features alone until many third-party reviewers crack it.

If you’re on the market but don’t know which camera to buy, the lack of a built-in mic in UltraSharp is probably the biggest differentiator for most people who want a simple, all-in-one video conferencing. I think. It’s a device, but it’s a real feature for anyone planning to use their own studio mic for ultra-high quality audio. If you have your own XLR mic, we recommend the noise canceling mic attached to your headset. The absence of UltraSharp means that you have one less wrong input to choose incorrectly.

UltraSharp can be purchased directly on Dell.com today for $ 199 and standard shipping is free. Delivery dates vary by region, but we are currently seeing Express / Expedited / Standard delivery scheduled for July 6, 7, and 8 to the Southeastern United States.

Listing image by Dell

