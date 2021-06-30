Expert.ai Wins “Digital Technology” Category at Ventana Research’s 14th Digital Innovation Awards





Boston, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Expert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding and “Digital” at Ventana Research’s 14th Digital Innovation Awards. Received the “Technology” category. The prestigious honor recognizes pioneering vendors who contribute to technology advancement, drive change, and add value to organizations around the world. Winners were announced today by Ventana Research, the most prestigious and respected benchmarking business technology research and advisory services company.

The Digital Innovation Awards recognize business and IT innovations that showcase vendor applications and technologies that improve organizational efficiency, productivity, and performance. Winners were selected by experts in the subject area of ​​the Ventana Analyst Team. The team scored submissions on the most successful digital innovations in maximizing the value of all of an organization’s assets, including people, processes, information, and technology.

Mark Smith, Ventana’s CEO and CEO, said: “The need for organizations to adapt AI and ML to humans has been and has been a major challenge for the technology industry. It needs to be adapted to conversational and influential natural language. Research. To expert.ai, who won the Digital Innovation Award for Digital Technology and provided innovation that organizations can incorporate into the intelligent use of natural language in an automated way, accelerating optimization and business outcomes. Congratulations.”

Having won the highest honor in “digital technology”, expert.ai is the technology that supports innovation in many key areas, following the recent launch of the expert.ai platform, which provides a deep understanding of the language. Selected as a well-exemplified vendor. Turn it into knowledge and insight to make faster and better decisions.

The platform uses a unique hybrid AI approach that has been refined from hundreds of real-world implementations. Comprehensive and easy to use, it combines symbolic AI with machine learning techniques to provide explainable AI transparency to ensure the highest possible accuracy for individual use cases.

“The victory of the expert.ai platform is best equipped with simple and powerful AI tools that can be quickly put into the hands of business users to unleash the value of data in everyday languages ​​and produce impactful results. It speaks to our passion for providing cutting-edge NL capabilities, ”said Keith C. Lincoln, CMO of Expert.ai. “Practical technology from an early age is a testament to our team. Recognizing our efforts at Ventana Research supports a roadmap that validates our vision and focus and promotes adoption. To do.”

Expert.aiExpert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the best artificial intelligence platform for language comprehension. A unique approach to hybrid natural language combines symbolic human-like understanding with machine learning to extract useful knowledge and insights from unstructured data and improve decision making. Expert.ai offers a full range of on-premises, private and public cloud services to enhance business operations and accelerate and extend natural language data science capabilities while at the same time providing insurance, banking, finance, publishing, media, defense and intelligence. , Life sciences and pharmaceuticals, oil, gas and energy. Expert.ai has a strong position at the forefront of natural language solutions, serving global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Ganet and EBSCO. doing.

