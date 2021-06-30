60,000 content blocked, Google report says | Latest News India





Google removed about 60,000 content in April, the company said in its first monthly transparency report required by India’s new guidelines for social media companies and intermediaries. The guidelines require that critical social media mediators (SSMIs) with over 5 million users, such as YouTube (owned by Google), be disclosed about the number of complaints received and the actions taken.

According to a report covering the period from April 1st to April 30th, Google said it received 27,762 complaints. This number reflects the total number of complaints received from individual users in India via the specified mechanism during the one-month reporting period, Google said in the report. These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to infringe local laws or personal rights regarding Google’s SSMI platform. This data also includes individual user complaints with court orders.

A Google spokeswoman told PTI that the company will continue to publish details as it improves India’s reporting process.

Google has maintained a transparency report since 2010, listing removal requests, complaints, and some of the deleted content.

Of the complaints, 92% or 26,707 were related to piracy and the rest were related to trademarks (357 or 1.3%), defamation (275 or 1.0%), etc. Almost 98.4% of the measures taken were related to piracy (58,391 cases). As a result, some of the content has been removed).

Google asked for two months to submit a more detailed report, including data on how the deletion was done. Future reports will include data on deletions as a result of auto-detection and data on spoofing and sexual content complaints received after May 25, 2021.

Facebook has announced that it will submit an interim report on July 2nd, with content details removed between May 15th and June 15th. A more detailed report will continue on July 15th, including details of the complaints received by WhatsApp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/60000-pieces-of-content-blocked-says-google-report-101625078156808.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos