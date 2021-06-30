Sony’s high admission fee





Sony has been attacked by indie developers who have charged more than $ 25,000 for prime placement on the PlayStation Store and have stated that they “do not have the ability to manage the game.”

Importance: The process of listing and selling games on the PlayStation Store is a bureaucratic principle that small developers have no control over.

In addition to the work related to creating games, developers should expect to submit trailers specific to the PlayStation platform, create blog posts, submit multiple social media forms, and more. Developers are expected to provide 30% of the additional revenue, so if you want at least the attention, this will be added to the $ 25,000 price tag.

“To win a promotion, you have to jump over hoops, beg, and beg,” Iain Garner, co-founder of game publisher Neon Doctrine, said on Twitter.

Garner doesn’t specifically name Sony or the PlayStation, instead calling it “Platform X” and “a very successful console operator and doesn’t have a game pass.” Two sources who know Sony’s platform directly have confirmed their policy to Axios as Sony’s. “If Platform X doesn’t like your game, there’s no fanfare, no features, no love. There’s nothing you can do to fix this,” he said, for the platform to promote the game on its official blog. I added. It’s not as good as they think. “

What they say: White Thorn Games CEO Matthew White signs the Garners thread, and less than 3% of his company’s sales come from “Platform X,” which he calls the “worst-performing” platform. Said that.

“We are a company with about 19 full-time, 10 part-time employees. To be honest, we’ve never been asked to pay for features on this platform. I don’t think I’ve done much in my life. “” I know it looks like I’m jumping on a dog pile, but I tell the developers directly not to expect it to sell on the PX. Was very difficult. “

Publisher No More Robots’ Mike Rose indirectly commented on this thread. “”[D]”Vs is too worried to say publicly,” he said. “But if the majority of developers read the thread and say they’re nodding hard, believe me.”

Sony did not respond to Axios’ request for comment.

Conclusion: Sony’s current practice is a difficult drug for some developers, many of whom are often marginalized creators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/sony-indie-developers-07430374-fd37-4310-90ed-0ec1ffae67d9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos