Diablo 4’s new gear dye system creates some gorgeous styles





There are a lot of excitement when playing around with the character’s appearance in Diablo 4. As reported, character customization in this entry in the RPG game series is deeper than ever, but it extends to the equipment. .. Diablo 3’s dyeing system, which allows you to change the color of your equipment, is back in Diablo 4, but this time it’s much more detailed than just applying new paint to your equipment. ..

One of Diablo 4’s major innovations is the physics-based rendering system. Art director John Mueller explains that this is basically a set of rules about how objects are displayed in-game. For example, the physical properties of the materials that make up an object determine how the object reflects light.

This system enables a higher level of graphic fidelity that brings Diablo 4 cameras closer than ever before. It is also used to determine the types of changes that can be made to the gear. Sure, you can dye the cloth, but it doesn’t work with metal armor, Mueller says.

“I can paint it with metal, but I don’t really do it because I feel it deviates from the character of the world,” says Mueller. “Paint is a kind of more modern.” Instead, customize the plate armor with different metal types. Plate armor is made of different materials and reflects light in the game world, so it looks and behaves differently.

According to Mueller, the team created four different “dye maps” for each customizable device. Leather has one range of potential colors, metals are selected from different types such as iron and gold, and fabric components have their own dye map.

“We have a lot of those palettes you can choose from, and you’ll get more over time,” Mueller tells us. You can read more about the Diablo 4 dye system in the latest entry on the official blog. As you can see from the art shared by the team, the set is a layered look full of details. As Blizzard explained, this is intended to keep the camera shot up close while shooting the movie, this time running on the engine, not as a pre-rendered production piece.

The release date for Diablo 4 hasn’t been set yet, so you’ll have to wait to start decorating your character with Sanctuary’s hottest demon-killing fashion.

