What can we learn from Google’s deprecated cookie delays?

Google announced Thursday that it would throw more speed bumps in the digital media industry, delaying the deprecation deadline for third-party cookies by nearly two years. The impact is widespread, but it highlights the overall lack of preparation by Google and the industry and the need for a cookie-free future that benefits consumers, advertisers, and publishers.

We now know that it was overkill to assume that Google could independently solve the problems that plagued key ad tech players. That’s a lesson for Google. For the industry, there are lessons and opportunities for businesses to better manage their identities and consumer engagement strategies. This is an opportunity to collaborate and design the future of identity together.

Google explained why its original plan to dial down the use of third-party cookies in early 2022 had to be postponed to late 2023. FLoC, a unique new identity solution, doesn’t seem to be ready by the end of this year. FLoC has already criticized ad tech companies accusing Google of trying to cause widespread industry reliance on FLoC as a quick identity fix, and privacy advocates claiming that FLoC can’t beat third-party cookies. It has become the target of. For data privacy. In addition, FLoC is lagging internationally due to regulatory challenges such as those presented by the GDPR. From the outside, it was easy to get the impression that Google was aiming to increase its market influence by confusing the tools that the market depends on. According to the announcement, the web community needed more time. It’s not lip service, but this time Google wants to listen to the community.

Building a framework for the next stage of identity has always been a challenge, and Google isn’t the only player in the game. Above all, new changes from Apple and Firefox acted as catalysts. As an industry, we need to put consumers back in the center of the equation, drive meaningful connections and ROI, and create solutions that meet their needs. It can. Google’s delay should be seen as an opportunity to test, learn and prioritize consumers.

The future of identity lies in the ability to leverage sources with direct consumer consent and be smarter about signals that are not associated with consumer identity. Without it, we’re playing the same game we’ve been playing for years. We will suffer from the same regulatory issues and consumer concerns. Our industry needs to be able to build a scalable, consent-driven, first-party consumer base and solution that provides meaningful connectivity without the need for identity. This is a way to promote relevant and meaningful connections and create a clearer exchange of value.

This delay gives publishers and demand partners the opportunity to co-author much of the future rather than respond quickly. And truly consumer-first companies now have a main stage. However, those who rely on third-party identities will need a two-year extension to understand what to do.

Unidentified inventories, whether Chrommegeddon or not, exist today, making planning, targeting, purchasing, and measurement conditions more difficult. Once solutions are developed to address that inventory, advertisers and publishers have the opportunity to stay connected to consumers, but they can also expand their reach and growth well before 2023.

Stakeholders in the industry need to take immediate action to review existing cookie-free solutions and test their effectiveness. I can’t wait for the ducks to line up in 2023. Cookies are an old-fashioned technology, the Internet is a carriage, and future Internet standards should not rest on the shoulders of one company. Let’s extend our help to the digital advertising community to Google and design the future together.

Ivn Markman is the Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Media.

