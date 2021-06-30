Microsoft and Google end six-year ceasefire in court battle





Microsoft and Google end a nearly six-year ceasefire to prevent an open war between rival big tech companies, and a direct conflict as regulators seek barriers to competition between major US tech groups Paved the way to.

The software and internet search giant reached an extraordinary agreement in 2015 to end the ongoing battle that was being fought in front of courts and regulators around the world. The product was counterfeited shortly after Sundar Pichai became Google’s CEO and Satya Nadella oversaw Microsoft.

However, according to people familiar with the situation, the agreement expired in mid-April when both sides decided not to renew it. The decision to revoke it came when regulators around the world sought to establish major tech companies and challenge practices that could have hampered more open competition.

Under the agreement, the two companies settled unresolved proceedings and, according to two people familiar with the terms, filed proceedings and complaints with regulators without first trying to resolve the highest level of disagreement within the company. I agreed not.

People near the two companies claim they did nothing to ease direct competition in markets, including cloud computing and online productivity applications, but the agreement is also closer in the area of ​​mutual business interests. Aimed to bring cooperation.

Prompt question

The arrangement to abandon some of the weapons the tech groups were using with each other prompted questions in several quarters about their impact on competition.

Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, said he was always a little confused about the 2015 agreement when he saw direct competitors working on a private agreement. But he said ending the dirty tricks adopted by both sides seems to be a way to end the destructive competition, not necessarily weakening the competition.

Goldman added that the tricks Microsoft was doing on Google were hurting the entire industry, including Microsoft.

In one of its most notorious accusations, software companies ran a series of attack ads called Scroogled. It accused Google of adopting a method of ruining users and increasing profits.

There were already new signs that rivalry had returned to public feud. Microsoft president Brad Smith threatens to withdraw search services in Australia rather than succumb to laws that force news publishers to pay for content, including pre-parliamentary testimony in March. Violently opposed Google.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Smith also complained that Google didn’t listen to Microsoft’s plea. It will make its dominant digital advertising service interoperable with other companies and make the industry more competitive.

The advertising issue was addressed in a lawsuit filed against Google in December by Colorado and several other US states. Microsoft does not lobby regulators on this issue.

Some people inside Microsoft believed that the deal was more beneficial to Google than the software company, according to those familiar with the company’s ideas.

advantage

Microsoft’s willingness to put out the fire from Google also came at the moment when search company business practices are drawing more regulatory scrutiny around the world. In contrast, Microsoft hasn’t been featured in an antitrust investigation into the Big Tech Group, but last week it became the second technology company to value more than $ 2 trillion (1.69 trillion) after Apple.

Still, closer business collaboration attempts between companies are not producing some of the benefits Microsoft was looking for. These included finding a way to run mobile apps built for Google’s Android operating system on Windows personal computers. This will help make up for Microsoft’s weaknesses in the smartphone sector and provide a breakwater for Apple. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/microsoft-and-google-end-six-year-truce-on-legal-battles-1.4608083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

