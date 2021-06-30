What is WoW’s Korthite Crystals: Shadowlands Patch 9.1?





World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1: Chains of Domination runs on all servers around the world. The patch has brought a myriad of changes, but nothing is more intriguing than the changes to legendary items.

Perhaps the biggest change to the legendary item in patch 9.1 revolves around how to upgrade the base item. After playing with only 4 ranks of legendary items during the first 8 months of the expansion, players will have the opportunity to upgrade their base legendary to ranks 5 and 6. However, you will need some important reagents as needed.

The most important of these reagents are the Korthite Crystals, a ubiquitous ingredient in the game’s latest open-world zone, Korthia. Learn everything you need to know about Korthie Crystals and how to use them to upgrade the basic legendary items of WoW: Shadowlands.

What is Corsite Crystal?

Korthite Crystals are new craft reagents added to World of Warcraft with the release of patch 9.1. At the moment, Korthite Crystals seems to be underused other than being an integral part of the process of creating legendary items for upgraded bases.

Korthite Crystals can be obtained from various activities and purposes within Korthia, the latest zone of the game. From completing quests to defeating rare enemies to participating in assaults in Corsia, you’ll have the chance to reward yourself with Corsite Crystal for almost anything you do in the zone.

Some quests reward you with one Korthite Crystal, while others can reward you with up to two. Results are usually randomized, so there is no fixed number of Korthite Crystals you can get with a particular weekly reset.

How to use corsite crystal

Korthite Crystals are currently listed in auction houses for invaluable rates as they are used to create legendary items based on high ranks. To create a 5th and 6th level legendary, you need 40 corsite crystals. In addition, you will need some profession-specific materials such as cloth, ore, leather, and essence to fully create a rank 5 or 6 legend.

You can then turn the raw materials and Korthite Crystals into items called Vestige of Origins. This raises the rank of the basic legendary item by two. Vestige of Origins can be created if you are trained in a smithing, jewelery, leatherworking or tailoring profession. Because there are different recipes for each profession, including 40 corsite crystals. If you are not trained in any of these professions, you will need to purchase upgraded basic legendary items from the auction house.

