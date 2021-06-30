Brands paralyze data as Google kills cookies





Among external data sources, competitive advertising intelligence and syndicate research surveys were ranked low among advertisers for accessibility and customization capabilities.

Approximately 60% of advertisers say it will be even more important to enhance their data with data from other sources, and expect the same number to gain insights from their data. Over 10,000 employees.

According to a survey, 80% of advertisers want to use their own segmentation to enable media planning and activation, and 54% may integrate other data sources with audience segmentation. I think it will be more important.

This requires Google to ensure that Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) is consistent with marketers’ own segmentation systems based on their own or other third-party datasets. Doing so while maintaining privacy compliance is a challenge and is one factor that seems to have prompted the company to postpone the end of cookie support until 2023 to test alternatives.

Overall, Kantar found marketers giving Google and Facebook data a higher rating for transparency, reliability, and personalization than data from advertising technology platforms.

In a statement, MasterCard Senior Vice President Benjamin Jankowski, the findings clearly show that the industry has ways to leverage all the data sources we have at our disposal. First party data is not the only game in town! He called for marketers to use other data sources more boldly and aggressively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/marketing-news-strategy/marketers-will-rely-more-first-party-data-wake-google-move-are-confused-about-how/2347476 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos