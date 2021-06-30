Not just OLED: LG is about to release its first mini LED TV





Enlarged / Promotional image depicting one of LG’s new mini LED TVs.

According to a press release from a South Korean company, LG plans to announce its first consumer mini LED TV later next month. Mini LEDs are a new variant of LCD TV technology that offers the best contrast ratios among other improvements.

The new lineup in the United States includes one 4K TV (called QNED90) and one 8K variant (called QNED99). Both are available in three sizes: 65 “, 75” and 86 “.

Much of the recent advertising and marketing muscle behind mini LED TVs comes from Samsung, but it’s not the only one making it. TCL, Hisense and others have also introduced mini LED sets.

LG calls the mini LED technology “QNED”. This is just a marketing term for “Quantum Nanocell MiniLED”. As far as we know, there is no fundamental difference between these TVs that actually requires a different acronym than other mini LEDs.

Mini LED TVs have thousands of very small LED backlights that give you more control over contrast than traditional LED backlight or edge light TVs. This allows deeper black in certain parts of the screen and reduces blooming around bright objects against a black background (seen in a white credit sequence on a black background in a movie played on an LED TV). like). Mini LED technology is also used in other types of devices, such as Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh.

Advertising

Mini LEDs should not be confused with micro LEDs. Micro LEDs are another new display technology on the market in sets that far exceed the prices most homes can buy. Proponents of micro LEDs claim that the technology offers the same peak brightness as mini LEDs and the same full black level per pixel as OLEDs, all without the risk of burn-in.

The new LG set is priced below LG’s high-end OLEDs, but it’s still not cheap. The 4K 65-inch retails for $ 1,999, the 4K 75-inch retails for $ 2,999, and the 86-inch retails for $ 3,999.

The 8K version, on the other hand, is a 65-inch model that starts at $ 3,499. An 8K 75-inch TV costs $ 4,799, and a 86-inch setting costs $ 6,499.

Each of these new sets has an HDMI 2.1 port, which allows you to use 120Hz content at 4K. The TV supports Dolby Atmos for audio, in addition to the HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR standards. They run webOS 6.0.

Variable refresh rates (VRRs) are supported on 4K models, but not on 8K models.

More detailed specifications will be released soon. The QNED90 and QNED99 will first be launched in North America in July, but will move to other regions in the coming weeks. But at this point LG isn’t more specific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/06/not-just-oled-lg-is-about-to-release-its-first-mini-led-tvs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos