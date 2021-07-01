Dairy innovation hub farms get new technology to improve industry





Platteville (WKOW)-Members are undertaking another year’s long-term efforts to support the Wisconsin dairy industry.

Officially approved by the State Legislature in the fall of 2019, the Dairy Innovation Hub aims to help farmers through research.

“One of Hub’s fundamental goals is to understand whether the next bold and bold discovery will keep us competitive,” said Hub’s faculty director, professor of dairy research. One Dr. Heather White said.

The hope is to avoid farm loss. Wisconsin currently has about 6,800 dairy farms, but in the last 15 years, the state has lost half of its dairy herd.

“We help farmers deliver the tools they need, regardless of farm size, structure, or management style, to ensure they have the tools they need and the resources they need to do their jobs,” White said. It was.

UW-Platteville, one of the University of Wisconsin’s three campuses, is working on a new project as part of the Dairy Innovation Hub, tackling the biggest challenges for farmers.

Dr. Tera Montgomery, a professor at UW-P and Campus, said: Hub liaison.

University pioneer farms were previously unavailable to more accurately track cow health, how animal welfare affects milk quality, and ultimately products sent to consumers. I was able to purchase a new technology.

Pioneer Farm announced a new robotic milking system earlier this month. This allows teams to more accurately track how cows are eating and how they affect milk.

“Looking at what the farmers want, it’s okay. To get what the cheese factory wants, or to make sure they save money on nutrition, next I recommend that. Money on the milk side, and it’s a win-win for everyone, “Montgomery told 27 News.

It is also a new opportunity to collaborate with researchers on other campuses to tackle industry challenges.

“These three campuses have been in the same state all this time, but now there is a clear reason why we all work together to do something bigger and better than we can,” White said. I did.

In the long run, hub leaders plan to attract more faculty researchers to address recent recommendations from the Dairy Task Force.

Currently, the state is working to support an industry of over $ 45 billion, so it has donated nearly $ 8 million to the Dairy Innovation Hub. The four priority areas include land and water resources, human health and nutrition, animal health and well-being, and growing farming operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wkow.com/2021/06/30/dairy-innovation-hub-farms-get-new-technologies-to-improve-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos