Turnkey Lender and Peppermint Innovation Partnership Enhances Financing Technology Aimed to Provide Financial Inclusion to Millions of Filipinos Without Bank Accounts and Filipinos Without Bank Accounts





Perth, Western Australia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Turnkey Render welcomes the new addition of peppermint innovation to its rapidly expanding Asian client family.

Peppermint Innovation is an ASX-listed fintech company (ASX: PIL), a unique technology platform for four major business sectors: mobile payments, e-commerce, shipping and logistics, and mobile financial services. We are focusing on commercializing the Peppermint Platform.

The Peppermint Platform is an innovative financial technology solution aimed at providing financial inclusion to banks without bank accounts and banks without bank accounts, facilitating mobile microbusiness companies and providing consumer confidence.

Peppermint Innovation is strengthening its own bizmoto non-bank mobile microenterprise platform in the Philippines.

This new partnership with TurnKey Lender will help Peppermint Innovation provide all the back-end support services and features needed to offer bizmoPay, a micro-enterprise loan product, through its bizmoto app. ..

Chris Kain, Managing Director and CEO of Peppermint Innovations, said the deal will allow more than 55,000 qualified agents, bizmoGo riders and registered network members of bizmotos to seamlessly apply for micro-enterprise loans and grow their business. Said. Our goal has always been to provide Filipinos with innovative technology solutions that facilitate financial inclusion, micro-enterprise and consumer convenience. We look forward to working with TurnKey Lender to help you achieve your company’s goals.

Peppermint is awaiting final approval of a financial loan license from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is an important milestone in our strategy of providing an alternative non-bank microenterprise lending platform available via the bizmoto mobile app.

Once approved, the microenterprise loan will be available to qualified bizmoto agents, bizmoGo riders, and registered network members.

TurnKey Lender is excited to help the bizmotos user base grow their business with the smartest and most seamless lending experience available, said Dmitry Voronenko, CEO of TurnKey Lender. We know how important this service is to millions of Filipinos without bank accounts and Filipinos without bank accounts, and we are honored to be able to help Peppermint Innovation fulfill its key mission. think.

About Turnkey Lenders:

TurnKey Lender provides businesses with an intelligent and easy-to-use integrated SaaS platform that can be easily tailored to their business needs and has all the features needed to fully digitize the lending process. The solution uses AI, proprietary bank-grade technology, and advanced API integration to automate every step of the lending process from a single cloud-based solution. Different versions of the software include traditional lenders (banks and creditors), alternative lenders (fintech startups, p2p lenders, micro lenders, etc.), and built-in lenders (businesses of all kinds who want to sell their products and services). ) Adjusted to your needs in installments) online or from the store.

About Peppermint Innovation Ltd (www.pepltd.com.au):

Peppermint Innovation is a FinTech company focused on the commercialization and ongoing development of Peppermint Platform, a mobile banking, payment and remittance, delivery and logistics, e-commerce and financial services technology that serves the developing world. Peppermint technology is currently enhancing the Philippine white label mobile app banking platform and bizmoto micro enterprise platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005842/en/Turnkey-Lender-Peppermint-Innovation-Partnership-Will-Power-Lending-Technology-Aimed-to-Deliver-Financial-Inclusion-to-Millions-of-Unbanked-and-Underbanked-Filipinos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos