How to start or schedule Google Meet





You can use Google Calendar, Gmail, or Meet itself to schedule Google Meet calls. You can also start an “instant meeting,” which is a Google Meet call that starts right away. When you schedule or start a Google Meet call, you can invite links and share them with anyone. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Google Meet is one of the most popular video conferencing apps. However, to use it, you need to know how to create and schedule meetings.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to schedule or start a Google Meet call right away. Here’s how to do both on your computer or on the phone:

Note: Even if you schedule a Google Meet call in the distant future, the meeting link you see will always be active. This means you can join and hold a meeting at any time.

How to start or schedule a Google Meet call using Google Calendar

1. Open Google Calendar on your computer or mobile phone and tap the plus sign icon to create a new event.

Create a new event for your Google Meet call.William Antonelli / Insider

2.[ビデオ会議の追加]Or[GoogleMeetビデオ会議の追加]Tap. Google will generate a meeting link for you.

You can add video conferencing even if the event is in the distant future.William Antonelli / Insider

3.[保存]Tap to create a meeting.

You can then select the meeting in your calendar to see the link and share it with the people you want to invite.[Google Meetに参加]You can also click to start the call immediately.

As soon as you host the event, you’ll see a Google Meet link. William Antonelli / Insider Using Gmail

There are two ways to schedule a Meet call using Gmail.

Open Gmail on your computer and in the left sidebar[会議],[新しい会議]Click in the order of. You will see a popup with links to the meetings you can share. You can start a new meeting from any page in Gmail. William Antonelli / Insider Open the Gmail app on your phone and it’s in the lower right corner[Meet]Tap the icon (looks like a camera). On the page that opens[新しい会議]Tap. You can then start the meeting right away or use Google Calendar to schedule the meeting. The Gmail mobile app has a built-in Google Meet page. William Antonelli / Insider Using Google Meet

1. Open Google Meet on your computer or phone[新しい会議]Choose.

2. If you want to start the meeting immediately[インスタント会議を開始する]Or[参加情報を取得して共有する]Choose.

3. With Google Calendar[スケジュール]Select to create a future meeting. See the Google Calendar steps above for more information.

You can start the meeting immediately or schedule the meeting later.William Antonelli / Insider

Dave Johnson contributed to an earlier version of this article.

