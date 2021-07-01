Antitrust Crusaders Against Big Tech Going In the Wrong Direction





Washington DC and many tech industry gadgets live in a fantasy world when it comes to big tech companies.

In this fantasy world, the tech industry is completely dominated by four major companies: Alphabet (Google’s holding company), Amazon, Apple, and Facebook. Given that they are the second most valuable company in the world, some people have also started putting Microsoft into the mix-and from this point of view, the big ones are bad.

These companies have curtailed innovation, curtailed opportunities, hurt consumers and harmed society. The only way to curb their harm is to extend the definition of antitrust to suit the specific circumstances of these companies, and then use these newly discovered antitrust violations to fine and act. Imposing the above relief and unleashing past acquisitions. To this end, a parliamentary subcommittee promoted six separate technology antitrust bills through markup last week, preparing one or more of them to become legislative.

This week’s event should provide a real cold splash to those who support this perspective.

On Monday, the district judge reversed the antitrust complaints filed by the FTC and 48 state prosecutors against Facebook. Judge James Bosberg of the U.S. District Court not only dismissed the FTC’s complaints about technical or legal rulings, but also did not prove that the FTC has exclusive rights, in an opinion linked to ironic depletion. Or market power.

“The FTC complaint says almost nothing specific about the important question of how much power Facebook really has and still has in the well-defined antitrust product market. “Filing said. “It seems that the authorities are expecting the court to simply nod to the traditional knowledge that Facebook is a monopoly,” he said.

surely.

On Wednesday, the tech industry saw five companies make their debut on the public stock market. One of them, the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, is worth nearly $ 70 billion. The other two, Taboola and Integral Ad Science, are competing in the online advertising industry. This is one of the markets that seems to have been ruined by Alphabet (especially) and Facebook.

More generally, this year has seen the hottest IPO market in the last few years, with investors continuing to build up on start-ups at a record pace. In the first quarter, we saw a record $ 64 billion in venture funding.

It doesn’t look like an abandoned wasteland of stuffy innovation and broken dreams.

On the other hand, the general public does not consider technology to be a particularly pressing issue. In a survey funded by the Technology Industry Group, 44% of respondents ranked technology industry regulation as a top priority in a list of five options behind economics, public health, climate change, and infrastructure. did. Yes, 53% of respondents considered some laws to be a good idea. But that doesn’t mean that the public wants Congress and courts to point antitrust cannons at these giants.

As I wrote four years ago, antitrust law is the wrong approach here.

None of these companies monopolize the relevant markets with meaningful definitions. To be clear, we need to expand and narrow down the definition of the market. The real state of the tech industry is a full-scale business war between the five giants, a landscape of ever-changing competition and swearing-think of the pre-World War I powers of Europe-of all sizes. Many well-funded competitors are waiting to seize every opportunity and fill the gaps they are leaving open.

For example:

Google dominates search and Facebook is by far the largest social media company. However, the main source of their revenue is online advertising, they are fiercely competing for all available online advertising dollars, and Amazon is quickly lagging behind. Still, TikTok, Twitter, Snap, and 12 small ad technology competitors have plenty of space to build a sustainable and thriving ad support business. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are cloud computing infrastructures. Still, companies that offer cloud services that thrive on or beside these platforms, such as Snowflake, which debuted last year and is worth more than $ 70 billion, and Zoom, which was launched in 2019 and is worth nearly $ 115. There are dozens of companies. a billion.

To be completely clear: Yes, it is in the public interest to regulate these tech giants more tightly.

Facebook and Google YouTube, for example, have a tremendous impact on public discourse and politics by allowing false information to spread with little checking.

Amazon and Apple manage a highly valuable marketplace that reaches hundreds of millions of people, and this management can be used to conflict suppliers with each other and undoubtedly withdraw nasty fees.

Union supporters claim that Amazon has illegally interfered with recent unionization attempts in Alabama, and many workers have complained about the working conditions of warehouses and delivery vehicles.

All companies took advantage of acquisitions to enter adjacent markets and undoubtedly curb potential competitors before they became too large. This is a tactic that has been used by non-Big Five companies such as Oracle and recent Salesforce over the last few years.

Some of their founders are now billionaires and are a perfect example of runaway income inequality that many progressives believe must be suppressed.

However, all of these activities can be addressed by targeted regulation or stricter enforcement of existing legislation. Antitrust law is a blunt instrument aimed at addressing major market distortions caused by true monopolies. Being big is not illegal in itself. Applying antitrust laws to these companies is going wrong, wrong, and has no desirable effect of curbing corporate power in a meaningful way.

But hey, that’s great for lawyers.

