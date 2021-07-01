How to install Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi 4





The Raspberry Pi is typically associated with a Linux operating system such as the Raspberry Pi iOS. But what about running the Microsoft OS on a Raspberry Pi? Officially, Microsoft’s Pi’s only operating system is Windows 10 IoT Core, but it’s not a true operating system, it’s just a way to build appliances using Pi. Aspiring developers in the Raspberry Pi community are constantly looking for ways to run a full desktop version of Windows on their Raspberry Pi.

In 2020, I installed a version of Windows 10 on my Raspberry Pi 4, and it worked fine, albeit a bit slower. A recent announcement of Windows 11 has reviewed Windows on the Raspberry Pi and, thanks to the new ARM64 Insiders Preview image, shows how to install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 4.

However, before you start, this is not an official Microsoft product, and the images and software sources used are from a passionate and vibrant community working together to create this project. Please note. Windows 11 image files are readily available, but there are processes you must follow to create a valid image for use with your Raspberry Pi. We cannot guarantee the safety or legitimacy of custom files created by the community for this project, so please proceed at your own risk.

At the time of this writing, the project is running surprisingly well (see below for details), but there are a number of caveats. Raspberry Pi on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPIO doesn’t work, so you’ll need to use an Ethernet or USB Wi-Fi dongle to get online (it works because there is no list of supported dongles) I can’t guarantee that). If your Pi is not near an Ethernet connection, you can always share your Windows PC Internet over Ethernet. Audio via HDMI is also not available, but audio via the 3.5 mm headphone jack works and sometimes “pops”. Again, you can’t use Bluetooth speakers because Bluetooth isn’t available.

What you need to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 4 SSD over 32GB via Raspberry Pi 44GB or 8GB USB3 caddy.Best for performance or 16GB or more microSD card (see microSD card best for Raspberry Pi) USB boot enabled, see below Latest Raspberry Pi OSWindows 10 PC USB to Ethernet or WiFi dongle with Bluetooth dongle (if Bluetooth is required) Micro SD card Raspberry Pi keyboard, mouse, HDMI, and power supply Configure the Raspberry Pi to boot from the SSD

For the installation, I chose to use the SSD via a USB3 caddy with USB boot enabled on the Pi. This didn’t go as expected. The image was successfully written to the drive and actually booted, but failed in the device detection part of the setup. After discussing the issue with YouTuber leepspvideo, it turned out that the USB3 caddy was the cause. So I decided to use the Argon M.2 case with a built-in USB 3 to SATA board. This works for the first time, and the additional bonus is to keep the Pi cool.

Before using Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 with an SSD, you must first make sure that the Raspberry Pi 4’s firmware and boot loader are set to the latest version so that you can boot from USB3. If you run it using the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can’t run it through Windows 11. If you want to run Windows 11 using a microSD card instead of an SSD, you can skip this section.

1. Boot from a standard microSD card with the latest Raspberry PiOS.

2. Open a terminal and enter the following to update the OS and firmware.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade sudo rpi-update

3. Restart your Raspberry Pi

4. Install the latest boot loader by typing:

sudo rpi-eeprom-update -d -a

5. Restart your Raspberry Pi

6. Open a terminal and start raspi-config

sudo raspi-config

7.[ブートオプション]Select (Item 3) and press the Enter key.

8. 8.[ブートROMバージョン]Select and press Enter.

9.[最新],[OK]Select in the order of.

10. To use the latest boot ROM[いいえ]Choose. This triggers the Raspberry Pi to complete a series of behind-the-scenes configuration steps.[OK]Press to close the next dialog.

11. Select Boot Order and press Enter.

12.[USBブート]Select and[OK]Click. Note that if you have a bootable micro SD card inserted, the Raspberry Pi will boot using it.[OK]Press to close the next dialog.

13.[完了]If you are asked to restart[いいえ]Choose.

Now you are ready to boot your Raspberry Pi 4 from your USB3 SSD and you can install Windows 11 on your SSD.

How to install Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi 4

To install Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi 4, you first need to create a runnable installation image.

1. Search for “Windows 11 Arm” in UUDump

2. Select the latest build of “arm64”.

3. Set your preferred language.

4. Select the required edition of Windows 11. I chose Windows Home and Pro.[次へ]Click.

5. Set the download method to “Download and convert to ISO” and click “Create Download Package”.

6. Extract the contents of the download to a folder called “win11” and move to that folder.

7. Double-click the uup_download_windows.cmd file. This will trigger a security alert.[詳細],[とにかく実行]Click, and finally allow the app to make changes to your device.

The text is displayed at the command prompt. This is the output of the command to download the Windows 11 for Arm image, patch it and then prepare the ISO image. This process can take some time, depending on your internet connection and your computer’s capabilities.

8. When the process is complete, press 0 to close the prompt.

You now have an ISO image that you can install on your micro SD card or SSD.

1. Insert the micro SD card / SSD into your computer via USB. The drive should be visible and ready for use. Note that the drive will be formatted and the existing data on the drive will be lost.

2. Download the Windows on Raspberry Imager tool and unzip the ZIP into the “win11” folder.

3. Open WoR and allow the application to make changes to your computer. Set your preferred language and[次へ]Click.

4. Select the micro SD / SSD storage device where you want to install Windows 11. Next, set the device type (Raspberry Pi 4/400 in this case).[次へ]Click to continue.

5. Select the newly created Windows 11 ISO image and select[次へ]Click.

6. Use the latest driver package available from the remote server. These files are cached locally for future installations.

7. Use the latest UEFI firmware on your server. It will also be saved locally for future installations.

8. 8.[次へ]Click to accept the current configuration. Make your changes here only if you understand what you are changing.

9. Review the installation summary. Is the correct drive selected? Did you choose the correct model for your Raspberry Pi?[インストール]Click. The SSD installation process takes about 10 minutes. The installation of MicroSD will be long.

10. When finished, close WoR, remove the micro SD / SSD and insert / connect it to the Raspberry Pi. Four. Connect your Pi peripherals and turn them on.

Setting up Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi 4

After inserting the Windows 11 micro SD / SSD and booting the Raspberry Pi, you need to set up the Windows 11 installation using the standard post-installation setup sequence. Following the process, you are ready to use Windows 11 Raspberry Pi.

You can make some tweaks to your installation, especially if you’re using a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or more of RAM.

1. Restart / power on the Raspberry Pi and press ESC when prompted.

2.[デバイスマネージャー]Scroll down to and press Enter.

3. Select Raspberry Pi Configuration.

Four.[詳細構成]Choose.

5. Set the limit RAM to 3GB Press F10 to save. Press Esc to exit.

6.[表示構成]Choose.

7. Highlight the option, set the resolution, and press Enter. Press F10 to save and Esc to exit.

8. At the time of this writing, this feature is disabled, but in the CPU configuration you can overclock the Raspberry Pi 4 to set the CPU speed.

9. Make sure the CPU clock is set to the default. If you overclock at this point, you will not be able to boot Windows 11. Press Esc until the first menu appears.

Ten.[続行]Select to exit the BIOS and boot Windows 11 with the new settings.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) How does Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi work?

In our tests, the overall performance is decent. In fact, it was much better than the 2020 Windows 10 installation. The boot time was good and it was longer than the Raspberry Pi OS, but there were no major issues. It feels like the commonly used Intel N4100 Celeron.

When the desktop was loaded, the overall feel of Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi responded. Windows 11 responded to input with minimal lag, and moving windows on the screen held up pretty well. The Edge web browser provided a great browsing experience.

Heavy sites like YouTube have turned out to be a hassle due to the lack of hardware graphics drivers. This means that the CPU was working hard to render the image. 480p video was smooth and 720P was fine. Moving to full screen caused a large delay and dropped a large number of frames. I didn’t try 1080p because it could be a slideshow.

I ran a simple test to install the application. I first installed the Arduino IDE via the Microsoft Store and the installation was successful but time consuming.

The Arduino IDE loaded successfully and I was able to open one of the included examples and flash it to my Arduino Uno board. There was a problem here. Could not find the COM port for Arduino. I didn’t see anything in Device Manager, so I rebooted and tried again, but nothing was displayed. Uninstalling the app is not done through the store[設定]You need to go to and then add / remove applications. I felt this was counterintuitive. Then I installed the Arduino IDE using a typical x86.exe file and was surprised to see the app installed and open. However, the COM port issue remained and I was unable to control Uno using the Arduino IDE.

