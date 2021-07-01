Opinion | From Google, about its advertising technology business





To the editor:

Dina Srinivasan (Opinion Guest Essay, June 25), where Google dominates a hidden market with no rules, argues for the advertising technology business we strongly oppose.

According to an independent report, the fees charged to partners are lower than the industry average. In fact, the 100 largest news publishers with many in-house sales teams that use Google’s tools to perform many of the features provided by Google’s ad sales, exchange, and brokerage operations are 95 of the revenue earned by ad space. Maintains over%. It’s far from the 50 percent quoted by Srinivasan.

Some of Srinivasans’ essays generally refer to ad mediators, but as Srinivasan suggests, our advertising tools allow publishers to sell up to 50% cheaper than other methods. There is nothing to do. In fact, according to our research, publishers decided to use our tools because they increase their bottom line.

Srinivasan said the inconvenience is that the industry is very competitive with competition between common names such as Adobe, Amazon, AT & T, Comcast, Facebook, Oracle, Twitter, and NewsCorp, the company Srinivasan consulted with. I ignored the reality. We also face competition from lesser-known but fast-growing competitors such as The Trade Desk and Magnete. Many of these rivals also offer advertising platforms and tools similar to ours for both advertisers and publishers.

It may be an inconvenient truth for the proceedings she defends, but it is clear that competition in online advertising technology has reduced advertising technology fees and expanded the options for publishers and advertisers.

Adam Cohen London Writer is Google’s Director of Economic Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/opinion/letters/google-advertising-technology-business.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos