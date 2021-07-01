Google’s latest telecom play is to offer last mile 5G





News: Google has partnered with Ericsson to provide cloud computing services and 5G connectivity for time-sensitive applications such as robotics and VR, according to Bloomberg. Early testing was started in collaboration with Telecom Italia, Italy.

Details: Google acts as a cloud service provider and Ericsson builds 5G wireless devices.

The partnership aims to sell the solution to automakers and transportation providers, but requires the participation of local carriers. The deal reflects the urgency of better control over the Internet network, as well as the data and content flowing through it within Silicon Valley companies.

How did you get here: The partnership with Ericsson is Google’s latest attempt to step into the waters of Telecom. The search giant has long been interested in developing a side business as a quasi-ISP.

Google-Fi is a company’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service that works by piggybacking on mobile phones and Wi-Fi networks of other carriers. Google Fiber provides high-speed broadband Internet and IPTV to nine states in the United States and plans to expand to Utah in 2021. Loon was an ambitious but unsuccessful Moonshot project that provided internet connectivity to remote locations around the world via giant balloons. Early 2021 because it costs too much. Firmina is Google planning to build a large fiber optic cable between the East Coast of the United States and Argentina.

The big picture: Investing in submarine cables, edge networks, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity may not seem to be important individually, but overall, not just in internet infrastructure, but in internet infrastructure as well. It reflects Google’s ambition to provide access as well.

Big tech companies like Google have already been blamed for being too powerful and ubiquitous. By entering telecommunications as a service provider, Google may raise concerns about potential anti-competitive practices. At the same time, tech giants are competing for greater control over their infrastructure. Amazons Sidewalk Mesh Service is a type of ISP with over 58.3 million smart home devices, and Facebook is constantly seeking partnerships with ISPs in countries such as India, while investing heavily in communications across Africa. I have come.

What’s next? It’s never easy to say on Google. The company is famous for starting and supporting projects, and it’s difficult to determine if you plan to get involved in something over the long term. That said, Google tends to thrive in partnerships where established businesses lend their expertise and reputation.

5G and telecommunications are areas where Google’s core business is involved and will help them as long as the project does not violate regulators. The telecommunications industry, in particular, is in a position to benefit from modernization and increased investment, but it’s unclear if companies like Google are the best way to grow this sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emarketer.com/content/google-s-latest-telecom-play-provide-last-mile-5g The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos