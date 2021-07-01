6 major cities get I-Team





Officials have announced that six major cities around the world will partner with Bloomberg Philanthropy on a three-year grant to fund the City Hall Innovation Team (i-Team).

Those cities are Amsterdam. Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City; Reykjavk, Iceland; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, and they participate in programs with a strong heritage. The goal of the i-teams program is to drive digital transformation in ways that improve the lives of its inhabitants, especially as local governments around the world are working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, being selected for this program means that the city will receive financial support and technical advice from Bloomberg, for a total value of approximately $ 17 million divided between cities. The goal is to enable cities to hire new innovation specialists while benefiting from premier coaching and advice. According to a press release announcing the choices, the six criteria for selection were the success and ambition of current digital activities, and the mayor’s commitment to create a more digitally inclusive and connected city.

In terms of program legacy, the i-teams program was launched in 2011 and now funds work in more than 40 cities around the world. Cities throughout the United States are benefiting from this program. The program has long had the long-term goal of ensuring that the funding innovation work lasts longer than the selected three-year grant period. Previous choices for the program include some of the most influential innovation cities, from Boston to Anchorage, Alaska.

What’s new about this group of cities is that their innovation efforts, whether analog or online, are more broadly focused on digital transformation rather than innovation. This is a direct result of how important digitized services are during a pandemic, as the press release points out again.

Indeed, the last 12 months have seen a real ocean change in the government’s technology and innovation sector in terms of how work is perceived. Elected civil servants are now armed with concrete examples of how important this work is.

During the COVID, the Mayor of San Francisco said in a press release that he had great success in protecting public health according to data and science. Our data-driven approach has helped us to better serve and build trust during very difficult times for our city. Thanks to the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, we will build on the lessons learned from COVID, improve the way San Francisco serves all residents, and make the government more efficient, accessible and equitable as it exits this pandemic. Can be made. (Zack Quaintance) Purpose of Ohio Tools to Connect Job Seekers and Employers Ohio has launched a new online resource aimed at connecting job seekers and potential employers.

This tool, called SkillsMatch, can be found at OhioMeansJobs.com. It aims to connect job seekers and employment opportunities in the state. On this platform, users upload resumes, and resources extract data about their skills from the resumes and connect to relevant job listings based on that information.

Developed through the Office of Workforce Transformation, InnovateOhio, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, this tool works with the OhioMeansJobs website to collect data that helps you create better matches. The website currently has over 185,000 jobs posted.

This tool also shows how a job seeker’s skills are compared to the skills required for a particular job listing. You will also be notified if your resume lacks certain skills. (Julia Edinger)

Virginia Invests $ 11.1 Million in Labor Innovation GRANTS Virginia has invested $ 11.1 million in a series of grants called Virginia Growth and Opportunities (GO Virginia) for Labor in its program Contains components aimed at innovative projects in the field of power development.

Specifically, the funding will go to 20 projects focused on workforce development, start-up business support, and expanding the collection of Virginia’s business-ready sites. Some projects focus on training the future workforce using technology skills to bridge skill gaps, others focus on technology-based entrepreneurship, etc. There are also things. Some are generally targeted at the workforce.

GO Virginia is an existing program that has funded 182 projects since it was created in 2017. We are providing $ 68 million for economic development efforts. For more information on GO Virginia, see the State Housing and Community Development Department website. (Julia Edinger)

Julia Edinger is a staff writer at Government Technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Toledo and has worked in publishing and media ever since. She is currently in Southern California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/civic/whats-new-in-civic-tech-6-major-cities-get-i-teams

