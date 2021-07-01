Slack’s new audio and video tools should fit well into the Salesforce platform after a deal is closed – TechCrunch





It’s easy to forget that Salesforce acquired Slack at the end of last year for about $ 28 billion, but the deal hasn’t closed yet. We don’t know exactly when that will happen, but Slack continues to develop a product roadmap that adds new features while we wait for it to eventually become part of Salesforce.

Just this morning, the company officially announced several new tools it’s been talking about, including video messaging and a directory service called Slack Atlas, as well as a new voice tool called Slack Huddles that’s available today.

These tools should enhance your platform and help you become part of Salesforce. It’s not hard to imagine how Huddles or video tools (or Slack Atlas in internal and external corporate org views) will work when integrated into the Salesforce platform.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield says the two companies haven’t worked together yet due to regulatory restrictions on communications, but how these tools work with Salesforce Service Cloud and Sales Cloud to get the data. You’ve definitely figured out if you can start the merge. With Salesforce with Slack communication function.

“”[There’s] This excitement about workflows from large recording systems [in Salesforce] For communication [in Slack] Display the data where the conversation is taking place. And I think there are many possibilities to use these indirectly in customer interactions, such as sales, marketing, and support, “he said.

He also said he could see Salesforce using Slack Connect. This is a feature introduced last year that allows businesses to communicate with people outside the company.

“These all work within Slack Connect. You get the same benefits as using a huddle to properly start a conversation, solve a problem, or use a video to communicate. [customers],” He said.

These announcements appear to fall into two main categories: the future of work and the context of acquisitions. Salesforce president and COO Bret Taylor certainly seemed aware of it when he discussed the deal with TechCrunch announced in December. He sees two companies working directly on changing aspects of work.

When we said we wanted Slack to be this next-generation interface for Customer 360, what we meant was to bring all these systems together. According to Taylor, how does this digital work bring teams around these systems? In today’s world, these teams are dispersed and collaboration is more important than ever.

Brent Leary, founder and chief analyst at CRM Essentials, said the merger of the two companies clearly has an angle for future work. “I think it works like this [today’s Slack announcements] I’ve noticed more time spent meeting and collaborating with others in front of my home office webcam and microphone, so I’m responding to a situation where things are trending about the future of my work. ” Said.

Huddles is an example of how the company is trying to fix screen fatigue caused by entering too many meetings and our thoughts. “This kind of’audio first’feature tries to enter what we mean in a way that makes sense that we can say it without any additional effort to make it look correct. No emphasis, “he said. ..

Leary said: “And it not only allows people to speak, but also allows them to better understand the emotions and emotions that accompany them, without having to guess the intent / emotion behind the text. . In chat. “

As Karissa Bell pointed out in Engadget, Huddles also works like Discord’s chat feature in the business context. This may provide a great utility for Salesforce tools when integrated with the Salesforce platform.

Slack continues to develop platforms and products while regulatory tactics are in progress. Of course, even if the mega deal is finally established, it will continue to operate as a standalone company, but there are certainly many cross-platform integrations.

Even if executives can’t openly discuss what these integrations look like, Salesforce and Slack have a lot of excitement about the potential of these new tools at the table and into the future of general work. Must be. The transaction crosses the finish line.

