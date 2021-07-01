Fearless paves the way for innovation and change





Tweet published June 30, 2021

Dr. John W. Sazarin is Chief Innovation and Research Officer at the University of Louisiana, Monroe. Sutherlin is a professor of political science, writer, patent inventor and film producer at ULM. Siddharth Gaulee / ULM Photo Service

We want to do something important, but it has an impact.

What are the attributes shared by the visionary technology billionaire Bill Gates, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and rock legend David Bowie?

Fearless was put at the top of the list by Dr. John W. Sutherlin, the first Chief Innovation and Research Officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

According to Sutherlin, whether they’re tech wizards, social justice activists, or people who break the boundaries of pop music, they all take significant risks, are forced to change their perspectives, and start a business in college. It gives an example of how to tackle home innovation.

Fear of failure is blocking us, according to Sutherlin. Dedication is required to remain open to change and remain relevant and innovative.

Fear of our failure keeps us away. Dedication is required to remain open to change and remain relevant and innovative.

Dr. John Sutherlin Chief Innovation and Research Officer

According to Sutherlin, the willingness to take this risk is common among many young college students. That’s why he strives to reach first-generation students and students from different backgrounds to arouse interest in research and innovation.

He said that people of different backgrounds can bring good ideas and need to be encouraged to pursue their own interests without fear.

Sutherlin said his role is to act as a facilitator and look for innovative work research opportunities and internships through partnerships with the public and private sectors. At the same time, he identifies internal opportunities with the help of faculty and staff across all disciplines.

He said we don’t want to rule out decent ideas. We want to do something important, but it has an impact.

Some of these ideas can lead to commercial development, while others are more academic. Much of Sutherin’s role is based on research from similar innovation hubs in universities across the state and across the country.

These hubs have emerged in response to countries pivoting towards a project-based economy. The need for agile solutions to real-world problems is imminent, and having an environment that nurtures ideas is essential to making change.

As Chief Innovation and Research Officer, Sutherlin explores several possibilities, including a stackable micro-credential short course that develops specific relevant skill sets within students that can be combined with more traditional degrees. I have.

For example, according to Sutherin, students may have the opportunity to obtain a computer coding certificate in combination with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Sutherlin said the best synergies can be achieved when everyone, whether a member of the ULM community or a member of the business community, comes together to identify challenges and feasible solutions that benefit the community.

Give-and-take occurs, and there is a free flow of information from the community to the university and vice versa. He said this give-and-take is essential for high-impact research and innovation.

Sutherlin is not entirely new to the idea of ​​innovation.

Sutherlin, a professor of political science in the Faculty of Business and Social Sciences, has been the director of ULM’s sponsored programs and laboratories for three years. He created the first license agreement for the ULM invention, which continues to pay royalties to the university.

Sutherlin also co-founded the Institute of Social Sciences at ULM and recently participated in the development of King Springs, a bottled water company in the Parish of Wasita. He entered college in 2005 and is a writer, film producer and patent inventor.

In 2021, Sutherlin and co-author Daniel Eliot Gonzalez wrote Playing with Fire The Strange Case of Marine Shale Processors, published by Hamilton Books. The true story records a group of women in Louisiana who undertake the world’s largest hazardous waste company fighting for family health, well-being and the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ulm.edu/news/2021/john_sutherlin_takeflight_063021_hy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos