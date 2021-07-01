What attracts private sector tech executives to government?





Public sector services may not appeal to enterprise technology leaders. After all, the government is known for its bureaucracy and outdated technology.

Still, IT executives who have worked across the sector claim that government tenure is worth the effort, despite sector-specific challenges. Innovation, career growth, opportunities to serve public drive technology leaders for government services, and, for some, a motivation to continue returning.

“Most of the government-appointed private sector executives I know like to be smart, hardworking, motivated, challenging, solving problems and making a difference,” said senior director Michael. Howell says. “And I will not undermine the mission of its public services,” said the Government Initiative at ACT-IAC and the former Deputy Director of E-Government and IT at the Office of Management and Budget.

CIOs routinely enter government services after private sector missions. In a CIO dive analysis of 75 state, federal, DCCIO roles or equivalent positions, 68% of officials have some background in the private sector. According to LinkedIn and biographical data-based analysis, a quarter of federal CIOs across 24 institutions are civil servants.

Federal CIO Claire Martorana, appointed by the Biden administration in March, moved from the private sector to the public sector before being promoted to her current position. Prior to working at Human Resources CIO and US Digital Services, he was President of the Consumer Division of Everyday Health Inc. and SVP and Editor of WebMD.

Seeking a job in public services brings many IT leaders to the government, but there are many hurdles.

According to Beth Simon Novell, Chief Innovation Officer in New Jersey, Professor and Director of the Governance Lab at New York University, and co-editor, members of the public sector are spending taxpayers’ money. There are some restrictions specific to this department. Editor-in-Chief of ACM Journal on Digital Governance: Research and Practice.

For example, in procurement, government IT leaders cannot buy technology products or hire developers overnight. Instead, you need to comply with the rules to keep the acquisition process fair.

“Until you sign the contract, you aren’t allowed to communicate much with the people who are bidding on the contract,” Novek said. “It often interferes with the collaborations and conversations you want to do with other technicians about the product you’re building.”

Thus, the transition to the public sector can be a culture shock for some corporate leaders. But in many cases, the difficulty will be “too much work to do and not enough time to work for the government,” Novek said.

Why corporate leaders go to government jobs

Despite its shortcomings, some private sector tech leaders are attracted to working for government for career development missions and opportunities.

According to Howell, business executives believe they have something worth contributing to their mission, despite making quite a lot of money in the private sector, and are ready to give up their high salaries. Because of that, he often comes to the government.

“For me, going to NSF was a kind of service,” Kurose said. People who enter government from industry or academia tend to see it as a way to give it back to the country or sector, or because they find the job really interesting.

“The concept of services, the concept of interesting work, and the concept of influential work are good reasons to work in my book,” Kurose said.

Kurose is interested in serving the scientific community, saying he has returned to academia after completing his NSF mission due to absenteeism from the classroom, despite being “110% engaged” in the NSF program. In addition, he described its role. At NSF, I also deepened my knowledge of science policy.

“I have a much deeper understanding of why policy is important and how the right policy can help achieve the right science,” Kurose said.

Political motivation can also determine when and how to serve in the public sector. More common in politically appointed positions, according to Howell, technical leaders may join their political party to promote a particular agenda. Many top-level federal CIOs have been appointed, some resigning when the administration resigns, but many remain or are hired in the traditional way during the White House transition.

Career growth through public-private transition

Working in the private sector has constraints on the commercial environment, but the government has a set of bureaucratic hurdles. However, some of the challenges IT leaders face when working in government can also occur in large enterprises. For example, according to Howell, it can be difficult to coordinate business units or deal with the internal politics of both sectors.

“Some of the most successful IT executives I’ve seen in this environment are actually people coming and going,” Howell said. “Each step from government to industry tends to give them greater contributions, more authority, more opportunities for progress to make budgets, and they rise to the top.”

According to Howell, there is a faction that the government is doing something really innovative with technology, despite its reputation for outdated technology. Through government programs, you have the opportunity to take advantage of cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“What made me turn back [to the public sector] Working on technology projects that affect people, such as the successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the support of digital tools to inform the public, is more compelling. ..

Novek spent time in academia before becoming the first US Deputy CTO and director of the White House Open Government Initiative under President Barack Obama. She advised British and German leaders on digital policy,

“Of course, we’re doing more than selling ads and soft drinks. I think it’s a real motivation in itself because we want to provide information that improves people’s lives,” said Novell.

To address the challenges associated with working in the public sector, Novell recommends joining the public sector with specific ideas on which programs or projects to implement.

“A certain understanding of what you want to participate in is very helpful in having a truly satisfying experience and avoiding getting lost or being pulled in too many directions. “Novek said.

