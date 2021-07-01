Google calls the security flaw in the COVID tracing app “fictitious”





By archive

Email CraigClough

“href =” # “> Craig Cluff

Law360 provides free access to coronavirus coverage to ensure that all members of the legal community have accurate information in this era of uncertainty and change. Sign up for our weekly newsletter using the form below. Sign up for one of the section newsletters to opt in for a weekly coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:27 pm EDT)-“Good deeds can’t be punished,” lamented Google on Wednesday in a class action claim against a California federal judge claiming a free COVID-19 contact tracing tool. Asked to throw a suggestion. It co-creates sensitive personal information of unconscious Android users that have been published, and states that users insist only on “fictitious” disclosure based on speculation.

Google has not claimed to the court that the two major plaintiffs have accessed their confidential information via a contact notification system and has disclosed that information.

“Over the past year, the EN system has been used by millions of users and dozens of public health authorities around the world,” Google said in a motion to dismiss the complaint. “Google and Apple have made this technology available for free. Apparently good works cannot be punished.”

The company added, “In other words, this is a case of a virtual and very unlikely risk of harm. In plaintiffs’ complaints, the use of an individual’s EN system was used to identify an individual. There is a significant lack of factual claims that indicate. The explanation of how this is possible is complex and very theoretical. “

Plaintiffs Jonathan Diaz and Luis Bourneman in a proceeding in April, through the implementation of the COVID-19 contact notification system developed by Google LLC in collaboration with high-tech giants, under California Medical Information Confidential Law and Common Law and the Constitution. Claims to have violated privacy rights. Apple.

Google-Apple’s contact notification system, launched by a company last May, allows governments around the world to track the COVID-19 epidemic through a smartphone app that alerts users to close contact with people who test positive. It is designed to help you. Coronavirus.

However, while users who choose to use this tool are guaranteed that their personal data is protected and their ID remains anonymous, Google will provide sensitive contact tracking data to Android devices. We were unable to keep this pledge by allowing it to be placed in. Therefore, system logs allow “tens or hundreds of third parties” to access this data and associate it with a particular individual.

Plaintiffs are trying to represent a national class of Android users who have downloaded or activated a contact tracking app that incorporates the Google-Apple contact notification system on their mobile devices, and another subclass of California residents.

In its move, Google claims that Diaz and Bourneman did not claim that a third party actually accessed their information, but that it could have happened in theory. Said lacking.

One of the cases Google cited in support of its lack of status is the 2015 decision in Raidos, eastern California.[i]If no one has viewed (or is about to) view your personal information, your privacy has not been compromised. “

Google also pointed out Williams v Facebook’s 2018 decision in Northern California, where plaintiffs were gathered to establish Article 3 of their privacy claims under California law. Not only did he argue that it had to be claimed to have been illegally disclosed. ..

According to Google’s allegations, the plaintiffs did not express their allegations of disclosure of private facts, and the court dismissed allegations that the plaintiffs had a list of Oppermanv. Path Inc. Cited the 2014 Northern California ruling in. It will be sent in an unencrypted way.

Opperman’s ruling is “[w]Plaintiffs claim that their information may have been intercepted by a third party, do not claim that interception has occurred, and are “substantially certain” that the list will be “public knowledge.” I do not claim that there is. “

“In this case, plaintiffs argue that there are even fewer facts that could lead to” most “public inferences of” private facts, “” Google added.

The defense counsel of the parties did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The representative Android user is Michael W of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP. Sobol, Melissa Gardner, Ian Bensberg, Nicholas Diamand, Douglas Cuthbertson.

Google LLC is Benedict Y of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Represented by Hur, Simona Agnolucci, Eduardo E. Santacana and Tiffany Lin.

The case is Diaz et al. v. Google LLC, Case Number 5: 21-cv-03080, Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

–Additional report by Allison Grande. Edited by Andrew Cohen.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints @ law360.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.law360.com/consumerprotection/articles/1399175/google-calls-covid-tracing-app-security-flaw-hypothetical- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos