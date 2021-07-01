Memorandum of Understanding for Sports Gaming and FinTech Labor Development and Innovation Center





June 30, 2021

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has signed the New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Jersey City to help improve New Jersey’s leadership in the online sports betting technology and financial technology (fintech) sector. did. The MOU with NJCU will support the establishment of a sports betting and financial technology workforce development and innovation center.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of NJEDA, signed the deal this morning at the NJCUs School of Business, a university on the harborside of Jersey City, with the addition of NJCU President Sue Henderson. The MOU will provide $ 200,000 in funding and staff resources to support sports betting and FinTech innovation and workforce development at the center. This support will provide an incubator for the sports betting and fintech industry and will act as a connector between industry, academia and relevant state agencies to grow and support sports betting technology and fintech innovation. Strengthen the goals of the center.

This partnership with NJCU focuses on ensuring diversity and equity, and by supporting and growing one of the state’s emerging and innovative industries, Phil Murphy for a stronger and more equitable New Jersey economy. It is in line with Governor’s vision. It also leverages one of the state’s most valuable assets, a network of acclaimed universities, with the infrastructure needed to act as a physical hub for research and development and innovation.

The Innovation Center on the NJCU Exchange Place campus in Jersey City will help facilitate Governor Murphy’s efforts to strengthen his position as a national leader in innovation in New Jersey. Tim Sullivan, CEO of NJEDA, signed today to solidify New Jersey as the top consumer market for this growing industry and as the engine for industry-leading innovation and workforce development programs. Useful for. NJEDA is proud to support this important project and looks forward to working with President Henderson, Business School Dean Bernard McSherry, and the NJCU team to make the project a success.

Sports betting in New Jersey has grown tremendously more than two years after it was legalized, with nearly $ 1 billion bet each month in the state, routinely surpassing Nevada on a monthly basis. Technology and innovation have helped drive the growth and resilience of the New Jersey sports betting industry. With over 90% of state stakes placed via online or mobile platforms, Garden State is positioned as the best jurisdiction for expanding technology-centric product innovation. industry.

With the expansion of sports betting and fintech, the center also focuses on promoting and strengthening diversity, fairness and inclusion as integral elements of industry culture, with the aim of promoting opportunities for underrepresented groups. Similarly, the Center will endeavor to work with organizations that value diversity and inclusiveness to attract women and minorities in order to diversify the pipeline of future leaders within the industry.

This initiative will also help connect private sector, academia, and related state agencies to catalyze and connect sports betting technology and fintech start-ups and innovations to more mature companies in these sectors. With the support of NJEDA, NJCU believes that the center will consolidate New Jersey’s position as a leader in sports betting and financial technology, create new academic and labor development opportunities, and support regional economic development. I will.

NJCU President Suhenderson is honored to be able to partner with NJEDA for the NJCU family by working together to establish New Jersey as a hub for sports betting and financial technology. This is a great opportunity to put students and states at the forefront of this exciting new field, based on their expertise in sports management, financial technology and data analysis.

In addition to the memorandum of understanding signed with New Jersey City University, NJEDA recently stocktoned to support the establishment of an esports innovation center on the University Atlantic City campus, which is expected to contribute to establishing Atlantic City as a hub. We have signed a separate contract with the university. The rapidly growing eports industry.

