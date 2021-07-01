Innovation leader in robot-assisted single-access surgical technology





Robot-assisted single-access surgery may sound like a dream for the medical community in the future, but the technology exists today, and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI; TSX: TMD) has introduced its exciting technology. It paves the way for surgeons. Titan has one goal in mind. It is to develop state-of-the-art robotic tools and accessories that access the body through a single access point to assist operating room surgeons and recovering patients.

By striving to reach its goals, Titan shortens recovery times, reduces trauma and scarring, reduces surgical efficiency and accuracy, reduces overall costs, and accesses previously unreachable surgery. We hope that it will play an important role in producing better patient outcomes. But before we can learn about Titans’ impressive success, we first need to know more about robotic surgery.

What is Robotic Surgery?

Robot-assisted surgery or robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with robotic tools that give them the power of precision and control at a level that enhances traditional surgical procedures. For example, a robotic surgery arm places a camera and surgical instruments while the surgeon operates from a nearby computer console. The station provides physicians with a magnified, high-resolution view and precise control of cameras and instruments sent to patients via a small entry point.

Because these small incisions allow surgeons to perform enhanced operations that are not easily performed manually, the benefits of developing this technology from surgeons and clinical staff while reducing the risk of complications and recovery time. It extends to hospitals and insurance companies. And above all, the patient.

Recent success of Titan Medicals

Based on Titans’s important patent portfolio surrounding Enos robotic single-access surgical systems, Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), a world leader in medical devices with an industry history dating back to 1949, is Titans’ patent portfolio. Titan and Medtronic are currently collaborating under development and licensing agreements governing the development of robot-assisted surgery technology used by both Titan and Medtronic in their respective businesses. Under the development and licensing agreement, Titan receives payment upon completion of certain milestones. Titan holds the global right to commercialize the technology developed for use in the Enos surgical system.

Both companies are pushing to tackle the biggest health challenges to improve their lives with robotic surgery systems. The achievements of the technical milestones show the expertise and inspiration of both the Medtronic and Titan teams, and how good companies can work together to improve medical technology for the benefit of patients and surgeons. I’m demonstrating. Titan, in combination with a successful funding agreement earlier this year, will use its intellectual property license revenues from Medtronic to advance the Enos surgical system, complete product development this year, and conduct human clinical research in 2022. start.

Under a contract with Medtronic, Titan Medical has received a $ 30 million license fee to date, with an additional $ 11 million expected later this year. Not only that, the stock price doubled from December 2020 to late February 2021. That’s just the beginning. Titan Medical also invited a new board of directors, including five successful new independent members in the healthcare industry, to urge the strengthening of integrated and revised corporate governance and investor communication policies. Not only that, Titan is preparing for the future, recently doubling the office space of its R & D facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and trebling its workforce for product development.

Unique technology

Titans innovations include a dual-view camera system with a 2D high-definition camera integrated into the insertion tube. Through the insertion tube, an articulated instrument and an operable 3D high-resolution camera are delivered to the body. This allows the surgeon to see the anatomy of the target as it enters the body from a single access point, unlike robotic systems that require an additional incision in the camera. Titans articulated instruments provide dexterity, precision, and force for a wide range of surgical tasks, all within a large workload. Based on surgeon feedback, the company believes that these attributes provide greater versatility and greater surgical applicability than other robotic systems. With over 170 global patents issued and pending, Titans’ intellectual property portfolio outperforms other companies seeking to enter the developing market for single-port laparoscopy.

A bright future for medical technology

Robot-assisted abdominal surgery, which is already a multi-billion dollar global market, stays here. Titan Medical has a clear vision of improving patient outcomes with robotic single-port laparoscopy, clinically relevant technology, a strong financial base, and responsible leading professionals in this high-growth market. We are in a position to become the next big competitor in Japan.

