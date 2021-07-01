Google protects genuine privacy by destroying the ad ID of users who opt out of targeted ads





Google is finally making a true commitment to privacy by blocking Android app developers’ access to the unique ad IDs of users who opt out of receiving personalized ads.

This change is in close agreement with Apples’ new ATT, which allows users to say no to cross-app tracking with iOS apps for personalized advertising purposes.

When the changes are published later this year, Google will completely block app developers from accessing their Google Advertising ID (AAID) and display a zero string to users who opt out of cross-app tracking. I will. AAID is like Apple IDFA, which uniquely identifies your device, allowing businesses to track you everywhere they go online and customize your ads to suit your interests and searches.

Google’s changes will prevent app developers from using AAIDs for purposes other than tracking, such as fraud detection and analysis. Google promises different solutions in these areas in July this year. Android app developers can still use persistent or unique identifiers (there is no external linking feature), but app privacy should clarify the data collection linked to this policy. You must also process your data in accordance with the terms of the Googles Developer distribution agreement and all relevant privacy laws.

This is the second big announcement from Google these days, but it does more for user privacy than the new safety section of Google Play, which has come to support Apple’s privacy label.

This time, Google supports Apple’s new ATT, but the cross-app tracking behavior differs from ATT in some respects. First, users don’t see the in-app opt-in prompt and can’t adjust each app’s access to IDFA. Instead, Android users have a comprehensive option to opt out of all tracking for all apps. It’s worth repeating that Google is asking users to opt out of tracking rather than opt-in like Apple.

Google says it will start phased in with this latest change in late 2021. This change will initially affect apps running on Android 12 devices and will move to other apps running on devices that support Google Play in early 2022.

As we know, consumers are increasingly rejecting personalized advertising because of privacy concerns. Apples’ new ATTgot offers a very low opt-in rate for cross-app tracking of large messages from consumers around the world. Let’s see what users think of Google’s latest moves. Like ApplesATT, Google works with AAID, which is good for data privacy, but it doesn’t stop tracking within a single app. For cross-app tracking only. MySudo is required to separate and protect personal data among different services.

Photo By K.unshu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://anonyome.com/2021/06/google-makes-genuine-privacy-move-by-scrapping-ad-ids-for-users-who-opt-out-of-targeted-ads/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

