Atal Innovation Mission concludes that AIM-iLEAP’s fintech cohort will support technology start-ups





NITI Aayog Wednesday signed the first FinTech Cohort of AIM-iLEAP as a move to empower tech startups nationwide. This is an industry, a market, an investor.

The FinTech Cohort will take place through a series of thematic virtual demo days hosted by AIM in collaboration with Startup Réseau and Visa as part of the AIM-iLEAP (Innovative Leadership for Entrepreneurship and Profitability) initiative. I did.

The program kicks off from June 14th to 17th, 2021 at the first four-day boot camp for “FinTech” startups (a few selected from several Fintech startups supported by AIM). did.

The Fin-Tech cohort consisted of start-ups in a wide range of areas, including payments, international money transfers, personal finance, consumer finance, insurance and neobanks. At the boot camp, I had the opportunity to fine-tune the pitch. , Working on GTM strategy, better understanding FinTech ecosystem, asking sector experts, etc.

After a thorough polish, start-ups introduced solutions to various companies for market access and investors for financing through the first virtual demo day of June 30, 2021. Many companies and investors participated in the demo day. Not only fintech giants such as Visa and Paytm, but also large investors participated in the program.

According to AIM’s mission, AIM-iLEAP Bootcamp and Demo Day are the first days of many initiatives to drive startups in the country. The future cohort will need to focus on different sectors such as agritech, defense tech, smart mobility and AI.

While talking about today’s virtual events, mission director AIM, NITI Aayog Dr Chintan Vaishnav, said that AIM’s main mission is to catalyze the Indian startup and innovation ecosystem, and the AIM-iLEAP program is in that direction. Said it was a step towards.

“It’s a structured lightweight that brings together start-ups, businesses, investors, and financiers to build partnerships and help these start-ups leap forward to deliver more scalable and sustainable solutions. Provides an approach to. “He insisted.

He further stated that this would help build trust and trust among all stakeholders, a key element of a vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem. The Fintech community is at the forefront of building an ecosystem where everyone wins. Such platforms catalyze the move to achieve such goals. The main purpose of AIM is to realize the vision of India’s innovation ecosystem, which runs sustainably in autopilot mode.

Startup Réseau aims to partner with AIM to attract 80-100 companies to participate in a series of 12 thematic boot camps and virtual demo days throughout the course of the program.

We have developed a structured results-driven model to provide the enterprise with an environment for setting new rules. This allows you to proactively find new ideas, not just the core edge of your business. Such destructive ideas can be protected from the organization while being supported by the organization.

Réseau Ajay Ramasubramaniam, founder and CEO of startups, spoke at a virtual event, “I am convinced that a successful model of startup incubation and acceleration requires widespread participation across the industry. Atal Innovation Mission is an incubator and innovation. And the infrastructure that supports entrepreneurship. “

He added that Startup Réseau brings a strong global network of mentors, corporate connections and investors, leveraging these start-ups supported under the Atal Incubation Centres. Through AIM iLEAP, AIM will enable the next generation of startups in India through a series of boot camps and demo days that open access points.

AIM also employs industry partner Visa, a company known worldwide for supporting entrepreneurship. Digital payment companies extend APIs and services to start-ups. It also provides B2B and B2C start-ups with a platform for digitized payments.

Regarding the partnership, Arvind Ronta, Product Head of India and South Asia, said: “Visa has always been a trusted partner for FinTech around the world and in India through public APIs or programs such as Visa Everywhere. Initiative. Currently working with AIM on the AIM iLEAP program to embark on technological start-ups across India. We are pleased to work with companies. We hope that this partnership will enable India’s innovative start-up ecosystem to provide safe and scalable solutions. We will bring them to market sooner. ”

Meanwhile, Demo Day began with a keynote speech by experienced fintech experts, Jitendra Gupta, founder of neo-banking startup Jupiter and Citrus Pay, on maximizing the customer experience for fintech players. ..

This was followed by a panel discussion on “Promoting Innovation for Companies and Start-ups in the FinTech Sector.”

It is Pramod Mulani, Linity Therattil, Head of Digital for India and South Asia at Visa, and Dr. Head of Open Innovation at Barclays. Chintan Vaishnav, mission director of the Atal Innovation mission, and Ajay Ramasabramaniam, founder and CEO of Startup Réseau.

A private pitching session for investors and businesses by eight AIM-backed FinTech start-ups was also held today. Demo Day ended with a closed-door networking session between start-ups and investors / companies. On Demo Day, the names of several marquis participated in the ecosystem of fintech companies and investors, including fintech giants such as Visa and Paytm.

The start-ups on display include FinOS, VillagePay, Kutumba, Mudracircle, Earnhance (Mkix Pvt Ltd), Yotl, Strafox Consulting India Pvt Ltd, and Finaara Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The purpose of the AIM-iLEAP program is to invite technology start-ups across a wide range of capabilities to bring solutions to corporate leadership and innovation teams to enable market access and industry partnerships. Meanwhile, individuals and institutional investors participating in this program should consider investing in a carefully selected set of start-ups supported by AIM.

AIM acts as the pinnacle of innovation and entrepreneurship in India, with a membership base of over 65 business incubators, 24 ACICs, 15 ARISE-ANICs and over 7200 ATLs, over 2000 across India. Access to technology start-ups.

(There is input from PIB)

