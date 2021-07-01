Enhanced support for entrepreneurs





Article by Karen B. Roberts Graphic Illustration by Jeffrey C. Chase | Photo courtesy of Taozhu Sun June 30, 2021

Horn Entrepreneurship proof-of-concept program will be expanded with funding from the U.S. Department of Economic Development

The University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship Program has raised $ 750,000 from the U.S. Department of Economic Development’s SPRINT (Innovation and Technology Scaling of Pandemic Resilience) Challenge to expand its successful proof of concept (POC) program. ..

To date, the Horns POC program has supported the formation of more than half of the deep technology (deep tech) startups currently active in the Delawares innovation ecosystem. These are companies working to solve key problems by developing new solutions based on science and engineering. Companies backed by the Horns POC program have created about 100 new jobs and raised more than $ 15 million in additional funding.

According to the US EDA, the SPRINT Challenge provides the entrepreneurial support needed to grow an innovative technology-driven business that helps address the economic, health, and safety risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Provide to the community and community.

At UD, new funding will help expand the POC program and make community-based scalable ventures available in the state-wide Delawares ecosystem.

Dig deep into the core area

Commercializing scientific discoveries is not an easy task. Ask Santiago Rojas-Carbonell, co-founder and chief operating officer of Versogen, a UD spin-off company working on clean hydrogen production and more affordable fuel cell advances born from federal-funded research. ..

According to Rojas-Carbonell, funding from Horn played an important role in accelerating the path to commercialization of Versogens. In addition, matching with experienced advisors in the chemical industry provided access to strategic feedback on topics such as price negotiations, team dynamics, and business-to-business relationships.

According to Rojas-Carbonell, it can be difficult to get out of college, and the POC program has allowed us to purchase materials to get them up and running. This gave momentum to build their own labs and production facilities, and team mentoring opportunities helped train technical teams in customer discovery and product market suitability.

For POC participants in the early stages of their journey, such as Taozhu Sun, industry mentorship is about how up-and-coming entrepreneurs understand how to bring ideas to market, find and talk to potential business partners, and small businesses. Helps access startup funds. Sun is studying the use of micro / nano bubbles as a promising disinfection strategy to remove food-derived hazards from fresh foods with complex surfaces such as lettuce.

Sun, a postdoctoral fellow in the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said working with a mentor was able to excite, motivate and improve business skills in what Im was doing. We were currently testing the technology to see if it was feasible or if we needed to change direction.

With the funding of the new EDA Sprint, Mike Rinkunas, Associate Director of the Commercialization Program, looks forward to further strengthening the POC program to support the region and the regional entrepreneur / startup ecosystem.

Our startups and founders must make a leap like Superman to bring ideas from the lab to the market. And we built a good bridge, which now doesn’t completely cross the crevice, Rinkunas said. The truth is that some people don’t get it done. We are trying to help them get there the rest of the way.

Bridging that gap begins with an increasingly powerful POC curriculum for assessing and assessing the potential of intellectual property and its markets. Rinkunas continued. You also need to create early inflection points for entrepreneurs to create or fail to create value so they can iterate and pivot faster. One way to do this is what Rinkunas calls a killer experiment. It’s like a stress test of ideas and technology.

What do you need to test quickly to see if an idea or technology works or fails? This can significantly improve your return on investment or important decisions. According to Rinkunas, our goal is to help potential founders find the most promising path as soon as possible.

Another new feature of the POC program is the addition of a mock board session. These sessions are designed to allow POC participants to rigorously evaluate and talk with external industry advisors and venture capitalists so they can improve their ideas. Throughout the pandemic, these sessions were effectively held via Zoom, with the participation of experts outside Delaware.

In a recent session, TRIC Robotics founder Adam Stager found himself on a hot sheet answering challenging questions from potential investors from Philadelphia, Baltimore and Boston. The stager called from California. He is currently using the work of autonomous field robots, which he began as a PhD student in UD, to test chemical-free methods that help strawberry farmers increase yields and prevent pests. The stager described the encounter as fierce, but said he left the meeting because he wanted more.

POC’s new director panel is a whole new type of startup experience. I’m really scrutinizing my business model and trying to bring things from concept to reality. This makes it easy to get out of the way of what’s important to the company, Stager said. Updating the advisory board to ask difficult questions will help me keep going and identify new opportunities.

Strengthening the UD entrepreneurial ecosystem

A new aspect of the Horns POC program also strengthens the university-wide effort to support innovators and entrepreneurs at every stage of the commercialization path. However, Rinkunas made it clear that the program elements were not developed independently. Prior to applying for EDA Sprint funding, Dan Freeman, Founding Director of Horn Entrepreneurship, represented the UDs Office of Economic Innovation and Partnerships (OEIP) Commercialization Commission, Faculty of Engineering, and the Delaware Center for Small and Medium Enterprise Development (SBDC). Convened. Their insights and perspectives. The comprehensive goal is to ensure that the POC program does not compete with UD and other entrepreneurial resources available in the local community.

This integration of programming, according to Freeman, allows UD to punch beyond its weight class as it moves inventions from the lab to the market. It also attracts world-class creative talent and strengthens the university’s position as a national leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a driving force for economic development in the state and the wider region.

Contact Mike Rinkunas ([email protected]) for more information on the opportunities available through the POC program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.udel.edu/udaily/2021/june/horn-entrepreneurship-us-economic-development-administration-proof-concept-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos