Why Roku shares soared on Wednesday





what happened

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stocks were a wonderfully quiet day for most of Wednesday’s trading sessions. But then, as investors received a breeze of big earnings opportunities directly from Cupertino, California, stock prices suddenly surged 5.1% near 2:00 EST.

So what

Roku didn’t announce any new deals or partnerships today, but the company has released some updated photos of its high-end Roku Ultra media streaming devices. Ultra’s new remote has replaced the Sling TV button that was in the old version with a new shortcut directly to the Apple TV + service. In this way, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has joined media industry giant Netflix and Walt Disneyon the Roku Remote and is probably paying a fair amount for this premium property. The Roku Ultra move is probably the beginning of an updated remote button across the company’s entire portfolio of streaming devices and standalone remote upgrades.

So

Providing Roku users with easy access to a small number of streaming platforms is a game-changing move, and premium deployment with Roku remotes has been a prominent Netflix marketing strategy for years. Apple has certainly been available in the Roku store since the fall of 2019, but could boost the sick Apple TV + service, which hasn’t offered a staggering number of subscribers so far. In the case of Roku, Apple will replace Dish Network’s widely advertised but rarely used live TV service. Roku investors are excited today because Apple deals are likely to be more expensive than previous Sling TV deals. At the closing price, the stock price rose 4.3%.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

